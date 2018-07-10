RadioandMusic
Press Release |  10 Jul 2018 12:38 |  By RnMTeam

Chris Young heads to 'Good Morning America'

MUMBAI: Multi-platinum entertainer Chris Young will hang out in New York next month for a pair of TV appearances on Good Morning America and Live with Kelly and Ryan. The ACM and Grammy nominated vocalist will perform his newest hit, Hangin’ On, the follow up to his tenth at number one and found on his chart-topping album, Losing Sleep. Catch Chris 7 August  on Good Morning America (ABC) and 8 August on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

After playing more than 30 sold-out arena and amphit heater dates on his headlining Losing Sleep World Tour, the final shows of 2018 are now on sale at ChrisYoungCountry.com. Special guests Dan Shay, Morgan Evans and Dee Jay Silver will join the Opry member, hailed ‘a true country singer’ (Lincoln Journal Star) who has ‘handily made the leap to headliner status’ (Green Bay Press Gazette) and puts on a ‘riveting performance’ (La Crosse Tribune), for the final 15 dates of the tour.

Chris Young’s Losing Sleep World Tour resumes in September and includes a sold-out hometown headlining show at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

