Ushuaïa Ibiza's essential compilation volume three is out now

MUMBAI: Do you want a little taste of what it’s like to experience a show at Ushuaïa Ibiza this year? Well here’s your chance, the world’s number one open-air club have put together the ultimate list of this season’s bangers.

Ushuaïa Ibiza Essential Compilation volume 3 is now available in stores, on all major streaming services and for digital download on iTunes. The tracklist features the best records from producers who will perform at the open-air club this summer. Showcasing new music from resident artists, David Guetta, Martin Garrix, Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike and Kygo, this album will take you on an epic journey to the white isle, no matter where you are.

As a collection of the world’s most respected DJs grace the Ushuaïa stage night-after-night, those poolside speakers have pumped every summer hit under the sun. Relive your Ibiza holiday with a solid assortment of stellar dance tracks, or even better, play this list on repeat ahead of your 2018 trip to our favourite party island.

The jewel in Ibiza’s party crown, Ushuaïa’s dedication to bringing the most-sought after names to their world-famous stage ensures they remain one step ahead of the game every time. Based on the experiences gathered over the years, Ushuaïa Ibiza is dedicated to providing the best outdoor entertainment possible. The legendary poolside parties have been drawing in the crowds ever since the very beginning.

The team behind the number one Open Air Club raises the bar ever higher, with an impeccable line-up of superstar residents from across the electronic music spectrum playing from daytime to midnight. Not just content with packing their nights full of world class artists, Ushuaïa Ibiza constantly outdoes itself when it comes to phenomenal productions, with a different theme each night of the week. With incredible pyrotechnics, mind-blowing lighting, visuals and a state of the art sound system, not to mention the beautifully designed gogo costumes, as well as an abundance of confetti, streamers and CO2, it’s no surprise people flock from around the world for the inimitable Ushuaïa experience.