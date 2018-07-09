RadioandMusic
Press Release |  09 Jul 2018 13:16 |  By RnMTeam

Muzik247 Releases The Dance Song Of Anjali Menon's 'Koode' On YouTube

MUMBAI: Muzik247 has released the dance song from Anjali Menon directorial Koode on YouTube. Titled Paranne, the track is composed by Raghu Dixit who has also sung it along with Benny Dayal.

Rafeeq Ahammed has penned the lyrics. The video featuring Nazriya Nazim, Roshan Mathew and Siddharth Menon has already crossed three and a half lakh views within a day of its release.

Written and directed by Anjali Menon, Koode stars Nazriya Nazim, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Parvathy in the lead along with Roshan Mathew, Sidharth Menon, Zubin Nazeel Nawas, Darshana Rajendran, Ranjith Balakrishnan and Maala Parvathi. The cinematography is handlled by Littil Swayamp whereas the editing is done by Praveen Prabhakar.

Scheduled to release in July,'Koode' is produced by M Renjith and Anjali Menon under the banners of Rejaputhra Visual Media and Little Films India. Muzik247 is the official music partner.

