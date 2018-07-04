Drake breaks streaming records with new album 'Scorpion'

MUMBAI: Drake’s fifth studio album Scorpion has upped the ante with its record-breaking first-day steaming numbers. The hitmaker has smashed first-day stream numbers on both Spotify and Apple Music and is on its way to logging the best streaming week of all time. The album has debuted at #1 in 92 countries on Apple Music with 132 million streams on Spotify and 170 million streams on Apple Music. Drake currently occupies 17 of the top 20 slots on Spotify’s Global Top 50 chart, along with 23 of the top 25 slots on the United States Top 50 chart.

The album features guest appearances from Jay-Z and Ty Dolla Sign as well as posthumous appearances from Michael Jackson and Static Major, and additional vocals by a variety of artists, including James Fauntleroy, PartyNextDoor, Nicki Minaj, Future and Nai Palm.

Listen to Scorpion here https://umgi.lnk.to/DRAKEScorpion