Press Release |  03 Jul 2018 13:09 |  By RnMTeam

Udayswar@Prithvi presents Shounak Abhisheki, vocalist shouldering a musical legacy

MUMBAI: Morning ragas are the most soothing and they exude positivity and happiness. The interest and enthusiasm of music lovers and connoisseurs to attend morning concerts led Pancham Nishad and Prithvi Theatre both activein promoting and developing the performing arts to come together to present Udayswar@Prithvi, a concert series of morning ragas of the second prahar.  Held on every third Sunday of the month this concert series features various vocal and Instrumental artistes. While renowned vocalist Shounak Abhisheki to perform in Udayswar@Prithvi an Acoustic concert of morning Ragas by Pancham Nishad on 15 July 2018 at 7.30 a.m. at Prithvi theatre.

When I began accompanying my father, Pandit Jitendra Abhisheki for concerts 30 years ago the sound system was not as evolved as it is now and the musicians weren’t as dependent on it as the capacity of theirvoice was really different. Today, in this age of dependence and exchange of music only through amplification it is commendable to know of Pancham Nishad and Prithvi Theatre’s venture of presenting Udayswar@Prithvi a series of “acoustic” concerts. I hope that through this endeavor, both the artistes and the audiences, rediscover, experience and enjoy the original voice. I look forward to performing at Udayswar@Prithvi,” said Shounak Abhisheki.

Son and disciple of maestro Pandit Jitendra Abhisheki, Shounak’s presentation of Khayal is an aesthetic blend of the Agra and Jaipur styles of Hindustani Raag Sangeet. Shounak has had the privilege of being trained by Smt. Kamal Tambe of the Jaipur Gharana and has subsequently groomed under the rigorous tutelage of his illustrious father. 

A leading name in the young generation of musicians, Shounak Abhisheki has carved a niche for himself as an exceptional vocalist. His keen understanding of the nuances and intricacies of music making coupled with the stylistic techniques imbibed in him, have lent a unique texture to Shounak’s music.

Endowed with a voice capable of manifesting intensity and emotion all at once his aesthetic approach towards the lyrical content and his keen sensitivity towards the emotive aspects of a composition, gives his performance universal appeal. 

