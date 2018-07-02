'SurSagar' presents vocalist Gandhar Deshpande, a 22 year old powerhouse of talent

MUMBAI: Experience the splendour of Gwalior, Jaipur, and Agra Gharana gayaki by young and talented vocalist Gandhar Deshpande accompanied by Yati Bhagwat on (Tabla) and Sudhanshu Gharpure on (harmonium) in ‘SurSagar’– A rising star every month, at Sri Shanmukhnanda Padma Ranga Chamber Music Hall, Second Floor, Sion, Mumbai on Friday, 13 July, 2018, 7.30 pm. onwards. Entry would be free for the concert on first come first basis.

Born in Bhandara, Maharashtra now settled in Mumbai, 22 year old Gandhar Deshpande is a powerhouse of talent. He commenced his musical training at the age of five. His first gurus were his parents, Pandit Dr. Ram Deshpande and, Smt. Archana Deshpande, both vocalists and experts in Hindustani music; he is further honing his skills under the guidance of Pt. Ram Deshpande for Gwalior, Jaipur, and Agra Gharana gayaki by ‘Gurushishya Parampara’, from past 13 years.

Gandhar has won many accolades in various music competitions and has bagged eight gold medals in last six years and two at ‘National Youth Festival’ consistently for 2 years. Gandhar is also a recipient of the Hridayesh Award (2013) and the Pandit Vishnu Digambar Paluskar Award (2008).

In 2017 Gandhar collaborated with ‘Justin Tracy’ American Western Musician for ‘Mumbai Night’ album which was selected as an entrant for prestigious Grammy Awards.