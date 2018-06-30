RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  30 Jun 2018 19:13 |  By RnMTeam

Sean Paul is back with new release 'Mad Love - The Prequel'

MUMBAI: Dancehall legend, Grammy Award winner, and relentless hit maker extraordinaire, Sean Paul, follows his brand new Major Lazer produced Island single Tip Pon It with the release of a 9-track collection called Mad Love – The Prequel. Not an album, not an EP, but a collection of 9, count em’, bangers from one of popular music’s, most prolific and consistently successful artists. The 9 tracks feature some of the biggest and brightest stars in the game and prove once again that when it comes to the art of the collaboration, Sean Paul is in a league of his own

The tracks are as follows:

Naked Truth-Jhene Aiko

Bad Love-Ellie Goulding

Mad Love-David Guetta and Becky G

Jump On It

Tip Pon It-Major Lazer

Jet Plane Trip-Stefflon Don

Body-Migos

No Lie-Dua Lipa

Tek Weh Yuh Heart-Tory Lanez

Sean Paul, who was recently presented with a plaque from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) for selling a staggering26 million records, has been enjoying an unbroken string of massive hit singles in the 2 years, most recently with the single Body featuring Atlanta superstars Migos which was the follow up to the worldwide hit No Lie featuring Dua Lipa. Add Tek Weh Yuh Heart with Tory Lanez, and the Clean Bandit collaboration Rockabye, which spent nine weeks at number one in the UK charts and, of course, his Grammy nominated Number 1 Billboard, global smash with Sia on Cheap Thrills, and it is fair to say that the reggae superstar has rarely been away from the higher reaches of the charts.

Sean Paul is without doubt one of the most instantly recognisable voices in music and he has continued his remarkable strike rate over the last year with a string of hits. In 2002 Dutty Rock (fuelled by the massive hit singles Gimme The Light  and Get Busy) went double Platinum in US and UK  while 2006’s Temperature reached x4 Platinum in US with sales of over 4m. Over the span of his career, Sean Paul has worked with some of the world’s biggest artists including Beyonce, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Busta Rhymes, Sia, Kelly Rowland, Enrique Iglesias and 2Chainz, and has also partnered with reggae and dancehall acts such as Damian ‘Junior Gong’ Marley, Chi Chi Ching, Mr. Vegas, Beenie Man, Ding Dong, Future Fambo, and Tami Chynn. Aside from being a top-notch performer, Sean Paul is a much sought after music producer and has created music with a number of top Jamaican artistes.

Sean Paul will be taking his wildly acclaimed live show on tour in Europe this summer, stay tuned for tour dates

Tags
Major Lazer Sean Paul Grammy Award winner Tip Pon It Mad Love - The Prequel
Related news
Press Releases | 11 Apr 2018

Boxinlion has your weekend covered with 'City Don't Sleep' on Panda Funk

MUMBAI: Spanish bass duo Boxinlion’s newest track, City Don’t Sleep is the perfect weekend anthem for those wild party goers, who won’t stop grooving until it’s Monday morning.

read more
Press Releases | 23 Feb 2018

David Guetta and Martin Garrix join forces once again on 'Like I Do' with Brooks

MUMBAI: The success of So Far Away has barely gotten the chance to cool down while David Guetta and Martin Garrix collaborate again on Like I Do, this time also with Brooks. The track showcases a blend of progressive house and pure pop combined with beautiful vocals.

read more
Press Releases | 02 Feb 2018

Budweiser Experiences brings the ultimate music experience at Vh1 Supersonic

MUMBAI: Budweiser Experiences, as a part of their ongoing music campaign, kick starts the year by collaborating withVh1 Supersonic, scheduled from 9-11 February 2018 in Pune.Budweiser and Vh1 Supersonic have reunited for the second time to truly showcase how music is shaping culture in India.

read more
Press Releases | 25 Jan 2018

Jax Jones drops video 'Breathe' featuring Ina Wroldsen

MUMBAI: Jax Jones today shares the official video for new single ‘Breathe’ featuring Ina Wroldsen.

read more
Press Releases | 07 Dec 2017

Vh1 Supersonic is all pepped up fifth edition

MUMBAI: The fifthedition of the highly anticipated and one of India’s biggest multi genre International music festival, Vh1 Supersonic 2018 is all set to return to the party capital, Pune.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Sony Music Entertainment/Legacy Recordings sign exclusive distribution deal with Prince Estate

MUMBAI: Sony Music Entertainment and the Estate of Prince Rogers Nelson have inked an exclusive read more

Press Releases
BIG FM Announces Season 5 of 'Yaadon Ka Idiot Box' with Neelesh Misra

MUMBAI:  BIG FM brings back Yaadon Ka Idiot Box with Neelesh Misra – an iconic show tharead more

News
BARC Week 25: 9XO scales down

MUMBAI: In week 24 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), 9XO maintains its position butread more

Press Releases
RED FM raises money worth INR 85.51lacs for the 'Bachpan Bachao Aandolan'

MUMBAI: RED FM under its annual CSR initiative - Bajao for a cause this year partnered with Kailaread more

News
Artist Aloud's World Music Day Fest was a good turnover: Soumini Sridhara Paul
,

MUMBAI: Artist Aloud’s latest Music Festival held on World Music Day was a hit.read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group