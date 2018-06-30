Sean Paul is back with new release 'Mad Love - The Prequel'

MUMBAI: Dancehall legend, Grammy Award winner, and relentless hit maker extraordinaire, Sean Paul, follows his brand new Major Lazer produced Island single Tip Pon It with the release of a 9-track collection called Mad Love – The Prequel. Not an album, not an EP, but a collection of 9, count em’, bangers from one of popular music’s, most prolific and consistently successful artists. The 9 tracks feature some of the biggest and brightest stars in the game and prove once again that when it comes to the art of the collaboration, Sean Paul is in a league of his own

The tracks are as follows:

Naked Truth-Jhene Aiko

Bad Love-Ellie Goulding

Mad Love-David Guetta and Becky G

Jump On It

Tip Pon It-Major Lazer

Jet Plane Trip-Stefflon Don

Body-Migos

No Lie-Dua Lipa

Tek Weh Yuh Heart-Tory Lanez

Sean Paul, who was recently presented with a plaque from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) for selling a staggering26 million records, has been enjoying an unbroken string of massive hit singles in the 2 years, most recently with the single Body featuring Atlanta superstars Migos which was the follow up to the worldwide hit No Lie featuring Dua Lipa. Add Tek Weh Yuh Heart with Tory Lanez, and the Clean Bandit collaboration Rockabye, which spent nine weeks at number one in the UK charts and, of course, his Grammy nominated Number 1 Billboard, global smash with Sia on Cheap Thrills, and it is fair to say that the reggae superstar has rarely been away from the higher reaches of the charts.

Sean Paul is without doubt one of the most instantly recognisable voices in music and he has continued his remarkable strike rate over the last year with a string of hits. In 2002 Dutty Rock (fuelled by the massive hit singles Gimme The Light and Get Busy) went double Platinum in US and UK while 2006’s Temperature reached x4 Platinum in US with sales of over 4m. Over the span of his career, Sean Paul has worked with some of the world’s biggest artists including Beyonce, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Busta Rhymes, Sia, Kelly Rowland, Enrique Iglesias and 2Chainz, and has also partnered with reggae and dancehall acts such as Damian ‘Junior Gong’ Marley, Chi Chi Ching, Mr. Vegas, Beenie Man, Ding Dong, Future Fambo, and Tami Chynn. Aside from being a top-notch performer, Sean Paul is a much sought after music producer and has created music with a number of top Jamaican artistes.

Sean Paul will be taking his wildly acclaimed live show on tour in Europe this summer, stay tuned for tour dates