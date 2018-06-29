RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  29 Jun 2018 15:49 |  By RnMTeam

TV Noise return to STMPD RCRDS with the thumping 'Weird'

MUMBAI: TV Noise made a big splash recently with their huge 808 track for STMPD RCRDS, so it was only right that they got invited back to supply another anthem to keep the dance floors rocking this summer. Weird makes for an immense follow-up.

This slamming track centers around a commanding hip-hop vocal that positively jumps out of the speakers. The throbbing bass kicks offer more of that flavour as the track builds, only to hit us hard with rowdy bass house sounds upon the drop. The arrangement is deceptively sparse, with just a few choice elements honed to perfection to create a seriously full-sounding, heavy-hitting track.

This summer is looking massive for TV Noise, with their sets alongside Martin Garrix at Ushuaïa Ibiza on 5 July and at Tomorrowland on the STMPD stage at the end of July. They have also confirmed their own Tuesday night residency across July and August at the mighty BCM Mallorca, named one of the top clubs in the world by DJ Mag. They also recently played Ultra Korea too much acclaim. In short, they are destined for big things indeed.

TV Noise Weird is released on STMPD RCRDS on 29 June.

Tags
TV Noise STMPD RCRDS Martin Garrix Ushuaia Ibiza Tomorrowland DJ Mag BCM Mallorca Weird
Related news
Press Releases | 29 Jun 2018

Benny Benassi announces new Sofi Tukker collaboration 'Everybody Needs A Kiss'

MUMBAI: Legendary Italian producer and DJ Benny Benassi is back, this time teaming up with Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern best known as Sofi Tukker on the new track ‘Everybody Needs A Kiss.’

read more
Press Releases | 29 Jun 2018

Martin Solveig releases new summer anthem, 'My Love'

MUMABI: Global dance producer Martin Solveig has announced his eagerly-awaited new single, ‘My Love’, a typically upbeat and feel-good record which is out now.

read more
Press Releases | 16 Jun 2018

Matisse & Sadko return to STMPD RCRDS with the glorious 'Mystery'

MUMBAI: Following the release of moody indie/house/gospel crossover, Built For Us, Matisse & Sadko keep the pressure up with another superb track they made together with Swedish Red Elephant for STMPD RCRDS on Mystery.

read more
Press Releases | 16 Jun 2018

Martin Garrix releases 'Ocean' featuring Khalid

MUMBAI: A tweet back in October led to some rumours about a possible collaboration between Martin Garrix and Khalid, and today their highly anticipated collaboration Ocean sees the light of day. Ocean is available now on all digital service providers. 

read more
Press Releases | 15 Jun 2018

David Guetta and Showtek team up again for club banger 'Your Love'

MUMBAI: Following the immense success of his latest club track with Martin Garrix and Brooks on Like I Do, David Guetta is now teaming up with Showtek for another big dancefloor track; Your Love.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Sony Music Entertainment/Legacy Recordings sign exclusive distribution deal with Prince Estate

MUMBAI: Sony Music Entertainment and the Estate of Prince Rogers Nelson have inked an exclusive read more

Press Releases
BIG FM Announces Season 5 of 'Yaadon Ka Idiot Box' with Neelesh Misra

MUMBAI:  BIG FM brings back Yaadon Ka Idiot Box with Neelesh Misra – an iconic show tharead more

News
BARC Week 25: 9XO scales down

MUMBAI: In week 24 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), 9XO maintains its position butread more

Press Releases
RED FM raises money worth INR 85.51lacs for the 'Bachpan Bachao Aandolan'

MUMBAI: RED FM under its annual CSR initiative - Bajao for a cause this year partnered with Kailaread more

News
Artist Aloud's World Music Day Fest was a good turnover: Soumini Sridhara Paul
,

MUMBAI: Artist Aloud’s latest Music Festival held on World Music Day was a hit.read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group