RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  29 Jun 2018 19:52 |  By RnMTeam

Bearson teams up with MNDR on 'I Only Need One'

MUMBAI: There's something about your love, kiss these red lips, I only need one," MNDR coos over the hypnotic chorus of her collaboration with 24-year-old Oslo, Norway native Bearson's (Jakob Bjørn Hansen) new single, I Only Need One.

Tune into the track here:

On I Only Need One, MNDR adds her pop pharaoh powers to Bearson's polished production, the song's undulating synths carrying MNDR's longing vocals along its melodic wave.

Over the last several years 24-year-old Oslo, Norway native Bearson (Jakob Bjørn Hansen) has proven his knack for creating resonant music while also continuing to push and evolve his sound. He first captured the attention of the Soundcloud community and BBC Radio 1 with remixes of James Bay, Astronomy, and Phoebe Ryan, followed by establishing himself as a stalwart of the Tropical House movement with his original singles, Pink Medicine, Want You and Imposter with OWSLA star Mark Johns. Now with over 40 million plus Spotify streams and almost half a million daily listeners, Bearson is ready to introduce his latest iteration.

 After picking up his roots from Oslo, Bearson moved to Los Angeles where he co-founded Next Wave Records, the homegrown imprint that would help launch the careers of Atlas Bound, Kasbo and more while solidifying Bearson's penchant for identifying rising talent. That talent for AandR is something he puts to use when creating his own music, which Bearson has been meticulously crafting over the last couple years. Despite a meteoric rise, Bearson has stayed out of the spotlight since his 2017 single, Cold War with Vic Mensa and Coldplay collaborator Mr Hudson, choosing instead to devote himself to beat-making, working with fellow rising artists, and focusing on personal growth.

 "I took a few steps back and just made tons of music with so many talented people," Bearson says.

“I have learned so much from the producers and writers I have met who have all inspired me in one way or another," he further adds.

Both artists are no strangers to collaborations with Bearson teaming up recently with occult-pop artist Kailee Morgue and Mom + Pop Records signee Ashe, and MNDR revealing her Hudson Mohawke produced the track, Gravity.

Tags
Bearson Gravity Pink Medicine I Only Need One Imposter Mark Johns SoundCloud Spotify MNDR Jakob Bjørn Hansen BBC Radio Next Wave Records Cold War Vic Mensa Coldplay Phoebe Ryan Kailee Morgue
Related news
Press Releases | 28 Jun 2018

Hot since 82 announces eight-track album project with new single 'Buggin'

MUMBAI: After an extended period writing in the studio amongst a global touring schedule, Hot Since 82 is back with new original music in the form of Buggin, along with the official announcement of his 8-track album project, due out this autumn.

read more
Press Releases | 18 Jun 2018

Raja Kumari releases new single 'I Did It'

MUMBAI: Cross-cultural powerhouse and Grammy Award-nominated songwriter Raja Kumari releases an inspired new single today, I Did It.

read more
Press Releases | 12 Jun 2018

Era Noble releases 'Stranger Than Fiction'

MUMBAI: Following massive international hype as a frontman of electronic project Wolf Colony, Era Noble now comes through with his new self-monikered project and a slick new release Stranger Than Fiction.

read more
Press Releases | 11 Jun 2018

Norwegian trio SEEB add their Midas touch to Taylor Swift's new single 'Delicate'

MUMBAI: Currently in the middle of a colossal world tour, Taylor Swift continues her quest for worldwide domination and shows no sign of slowing down.

read more
Press Releases | 09 Jun 2018

Jauz unveils brand-new single 'Diamonds' featuring Kiiara

MUMBAI: American DJ and producer Jauz has unveiled his fresh release, Diamonds, a lusciously deep and melodic track that utilises the silky vocals of widely acclaimed, multi-platinum singer, Kiiara.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Sony Music Entertainment/Legacy Recordings sign exclusive distribution deal with Prince Estate

MUMBAI: Sony Music Entertainment and the Estate of Prince Rogers Nelson have inked an exclusive read more

Press Releases
BIG FM Announces Season 5 of 'Yaadon Ka Idiot Box' with Neelesh Misra

MUMBAI:  BIG FM brings back Yaadon Ka Idiot Box with Neelesh Misra – an iconic show tharead more

News
BARC Week 25: 9XO scales down

MUMBAI: In week 24 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), 9XO maintains its position butread more

Press Releases
RED FM raises money worth INR 85.51lacs for the 'Bachpan Bachao Aandolan'

MUMBAI: RED FM under its annual CSR initiative - Bajao for a cause this year partnered with Kailaread more

News
Artist Aloud's World Music Day Fest was a good turnover: Soumini Sridhara Paul
,

MUMBAI: Artist Aloud’s latest Music Festival held on World Music Day was a hit.read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group