Untold Festival adds The Black Eyed Peas to their 2018 line up

MUMBAI: Besides all the fan-favourites who will be performing at Romania’s Untold Festival, The Black Eyed Peas will definitely be one of the highlights of the 2018 line-up. Untold Festival announced that the band will perform on the mainstage on Sunday, 5 August and that it will be the only performance of the global superstars in Europe for 2018.

In an era of an ever-changing music industry that’s defined by diminishing expectation, where “successful” means having maybe two hit records; The Black Eyed Peas is a glorious exception.

The Black Eyed Peas is one of the best-selling, most beloved and - judging the 75 million sold records - one of the most popular bands of all time. They transformed themselves from backpack rap troop, into massive global superstars. The party anthem I Gotta Feeling has collected one of the most impressive honours in the music industry and just received the most wanted status in the USA: Diamond. (meaning 10 million sales/streams)

Untold Festival has firmly established itself as one of the world’s most iconic festivals for electronic music. Over 300.000 people attended last year’s four-day event and this year Untold has sold already over 65.000 4 day-passes.

UNTOLD 2018 takes place from 2 to 5 August in Cluj-Napoca, Romania.