RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  26 Jun 2018 18:06 |  By RnMTeam

Untold Festival adds The Black Eyed Peas to their 2018 line up

MUMBAI: Besides all the fan-favourites who will be performing at Romania’s Untold Festival, The Black Eyed Peas will definitely be one of the highlights of the 2018 line-up. Untold Festival announced that the band will perform on the mainstage on Sunday, 5 August and that it will be the only performance of the global superstars in Europe for 2018.

In an era of an ever-changing music industry that’s defined by diminishing expectation, where “successful” means having maybe two hit records; The Black Eyed Peas is a glorious exception.

The Black Eyed Peas is one of the best-selling, most beloved and - judging the 75 million sold records - one of the most popular bands of all time. They transformed themselves from backpack rap troop, into massive global superstars. The party anthem I Gotta Feeling has collected one of the most impressive honours in the music industry and just received the most wanted status in the USA: Diamond. (meaning 10 million sales/streams)

Untold Festival has firmly established itself as one of the world’s most iconic festivals for electronic music. Over 300.000 people attended last year’s four-day event and this year Untold has sold already over 65.000 4 day-passes.

Make sure to be a part of the world’s most epic Festival in Romania and to catch the only show of The Black Eyed Peas in Europe in 2018.

Tickets are on sale now via Untold starting at 135 EUR for a four-day pass.

UNTOLD 2018 takes place from 2 to 5 August in Cluj-Napoca, Romania.

Tags
Untold Festival The Black Eyed Peas Romania Cluj-Napoca
Related news
Press Releases | 09 Feb 2018

Romania's Untold makes first huge line-up announcement for 2018

MUMBAI: Romanian festival Untold has firmly established itself as one of the world’s most exciting festivals for electronic music, with a seldom-seen level of production that makes it as spectacular visually as it is aurally.

read more
Press Releases | 10 Mar 2017

Ellie Goulding, Tinie Tempah, Dillon Francis and Andy C to perform at UNTOLD Festival

MUMBAI: Romania’s biggest festival UNTOLD that is to take place from 3-6 August in Cluj-Napoca is getting bigger and better with every announcement.  The organisers have unleashed a huge triple helping of names in the form of their mega Dragon’s Nest and Alchemy Stages.  

read more
Press Releases | 04 Jul 2016

'M.I.L.F. $' video to feature Kim Kardashian West, Chrissy Teigen and Ciara

MUMBAI: Global pop icon Fergie releases a brand-new single 'M.I.L.F. $' – today via will.i.am music/Interscope Records. The single is available for digital download and streaming via all participating digital retailers.

read more

RnM Biz

News
RAM Week 22-23: Fever FM rules Mumbai and Delhi

MUMBAI: In RAM week 22 and 23, Fever FM 104 continued to top the charts in both Mumbai and Delhiread more

News
Celebrate 'Singlehood' with 98.3 FM Radio Mirchi

MUMBAI: Radio Mirchi Punjab is giving all the singles a reason to rejoice.read more

News
BARC Week 24: Zoom acquires a notable rise

MUMBAI: In week 24 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Mastiii still heads the chart read more

Press Releases
Sony Music acquires the music rights for 2018's much-awaited sports drama 'Soorma'

MUMBAI: Global music giant, Sony Music has acquired the music rights for the upcoming Diljit Dosread more

News
Sony Yay got musicians together for an initiative

MUMBAI: Indian musicians like Shaan and Kailash Kher feel India has immense talent, and it is imread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group