The Sweet Lullaby From Anjali Menon's 'Koode' depicts Heart-warming relationships shared by a family

MUMBAI: The second video song from Anjali Menon directorial Koode is released on YouTube and it shows the beautiful relationships shared by the protagonist's family.

The track titled Minnaminni is a sweet lullaby composed by M. Jayachandran to the lyrics of Rafeeq Ahammed. Abhay Jodhpurkar has provided the vocals. The heartwarming visuals of a brother's love for his little sister portrayed in the song has struck a chord with the audience.

The song is currently trending on YouTube receiving six lakh views in a day.

