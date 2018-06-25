RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  25 Jun 2018 18:31 |  By RnMTeam

The Sweet Lullaby From Anjali Menon's 'Koode' depicts Heart-warming relationships shared by a family

MUMBAI: The second video song from Anjali Menon directorial Koode is released on YouTube and it shows the beautiful relationships shared by the protagonist's family.

The track titled Minnaminni is a sweet lullaby composed by M. Jayachandran to the lyrics of Rafeeq Ahammed. Abhay Jodhpurkar has provided the vocals. The heartwarming visuals of a brother's love for his little sister portrayed in the song has struck a chord with the audience.

 The song is currently trending on YouTube receiving six lakh views in a day.

Click here to view the song:

Tags
Anjali Menon Rafeeq Ahammed Koode YouTube Abhay Jodhpurkar
Related news
Press Releases | 20 Jun 2018

Arjun Kanungo's new single 'Aaya Na Tu' with VYRL Originals captures the emotion of being left behind in Love

MUMBAI: Singer, composer and actor Arjun Kanungo has teamed up with acclaimed singer/songwriter Momina Mustehsan for a mid-tempo ballad titled, Aaya Na Tu. Arjun continues to embrace new sounds and collaboration with this release.

read more
Press Releases | 15 Jun 2018

Anjali Menon directorial 'Koode' welcomes Nazriya Nazim with 'Aararo' song

MUMBAI: The first song from the upcoming Anjali Menon directorial Koode was released on YouTube to welcome back Nazriya Nazim.

read more
Press Releases | 15 Jun 2018

Composer-singer Vishal Mishra releases piano version of 'Selfish'

MUMBAI: Composer-singer Vishal Mishra who is currently riding high on the success of his latest tracks Selfish and I Found Love from Race 3, has another surprise in store for the fans.

read more
Press Releases | 05 May 2018

Dualist Inquiry releases new track, 'Fever Dream'

MUMABI: Two weeks after ending releasing his first track in 18 months, electronica producer Dualist Inquiry put out another track on Friday, Fever Dream.

read more
Press Releases | 24 Apr 2018

Muzik247 releases the audio jukebox of 'Aravindante Athidhikal'

MUMBAI: Muzik247, the prominent music label in the Malayalam film industry, has released the audio jukebox of upcoming Sreenivasan - Vineeth Sreenivasan starrer Aravindante Athidhikal on YouTube.

read more

RnM Biz

News
RAM Week 22-23: Fever FM rules Mumbai and Delhi, while Radio Mirchi and Radio City are the stars in Kolkatta and Bengaluru respectively

MUMBAI: In RAM week 22 and 23, Fever FM 104 continued to top the charts in both Mumbai and Delhiread more

News
Celebrate 'Singlehood' with 98.3 FM Radio Mirchi

MUMBAI: Radio Mirchi Punjab is giving all the singles a reason to rejoice.read more

News
BARC Week 24: Zoom acquires a notable rise

MUMBAI: In week 24 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Mastiii still heads the chart read more

Press Releases
Sony Music acquires the music rights for 2018's much-awaited sports drama 'Soorma'

MUMBAI: Global music giant, Sony Music has acquired the music rights for the upcoming Diljit Dosread more

News
Sony Yay got musicians together for an initiative

MUMBAI: Indian musicians like Shaan and Kailash Kher feel India has immense talent, and it is imread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group