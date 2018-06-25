RadioandMusic
Press Release |  25 Jun 2018 16:49

Sony Music releases 'Soorma Anthem', an inspirational track

MUMBAI: After releasing the love song Ishq Di Baajiyaan that has stolen hearts nationwide, Sony Music releases Soorma Anthem-an inspirational track that shows the struggles and challenges faced by the celebrated hockey player Sandeep Singh.

The song shows the titular character’s (Diljit Dosanjh) phase of bouncing back from injury and showcasing an electrifying performance in the hockey matches at olympics. The song thus gives a message that your physical impairments cannot stop you from achieving your dreams if you have a strong willpower and some motivation. Shankar Mahadevan’d voice adds to the motivational track.

Composed by the trio Shankar – Ehsaan - Loy and penned by Gulzar, the song has been sung by Shankar Mahadevan.

Says Shankar, Ehsaan and Loy, “The brief was to create a song that that showcases the trials and tribulations of Sandeep Singh and yet make it about how he stood tall in spite of it. The song is just that and I am sure it will become an anthem for every fighter out there.”

Directed by Shaad Ali and produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions, Chitrangda Singh and Deepak Singh, the music has been composed by the hit trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy with lyrics by the multi-talented Gulzar.

