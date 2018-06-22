Akasa releases a Bhojpuri version of her hit pop single 'Thug Ranjha'

MUMBAI: The voice that is dominating club charts with the smash hit pop single Thug Ranjha- Akasa, will now be heard singing in Bhojpuri. On release of the song, within hours it was topping radio and streaming charts and Shazam heat map was in states including UP, Bihar, Jharkhand and MP.

“When the song went live on YouTube we saw a huge amount of comments requesting me to do a Bhojpuri version. And then I sat with my team at Sony Music and we decided to give it a shot. I have really tried my best with the accent and I hope listeners like it. My apologies if I have made a mistake, I know it is not perfect but a heartful attempt. :) !” says Akasa

Written and composed by Vayu and co-composed by Akasa, the song has a swoony groove yet boisterous and talk about boys who think the world revolves around them.

The song has hit 28mn views and is still climbing charts. Popularly known for her hit single Kheech Meri Photo that became a selfie anthem for the youth, Akasa has been applauded by the music industry for her unique voice. Thug Ranjha will be another song that fans will remember her by for a long time.