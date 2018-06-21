RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  21 Jun 2018 18:40 |  By RnMTeam

This summer has a name 'Calypso' a new single from Luis fonsi ft. Stefflon Don

MUMBAI: After much anticipation, the award-winning artist Luis Fonsi is finally releasing today his brand new single titled Calypso, ft. British -Jamaican rapper and singer Stefflon Don.

When you hear the first cords of “Calypso” you are immediately transported to a summer trip where fun and dancing awaits you, and it doesn’t stop here. Fonsi and Stefflon Don’s voices are the perfect combination for the different music genres mixed in the song, including tropical, Latin Pop, Caribbean beats, and rap.

“I’ve been very excited about this song for a while now because of how it makes me feel every time I play it. Calypso for me represents fun, colors, Caribbean vibes, and beach, basically a good time,” said Fonsi. The song has a fresh sound an island sound and it plays again with three languages, Spanish, English and even a little bit of French. When we went to the studio to record the track, I wanted to have a female voice that will give it that special touch and Stefflon Don was it. She is an incredible artist, super talented, her style and that combination of British accent with her Jamaican flavor was exactly what the song needed.

Stefflon Don, who for the first time collaborates on a Spanish track said: “This song is lit! You are going to keep repeating it every day, is not going to come out of your head. For me it’s an honor that Fonsi asked me to be a part of this track, I feel like it’s going to be a big situation.”

Calypso was written by Luis Fonsi, Dyo, Mauricio Rengifo, Andrés Torres, Stefflon Don and produced by award-winning producers Andrés Torres and Mauricio Rengifo.

The release of the single comes with a hot new video, available now on YouTube, directed by Elastic People’s Creative Director Carlos Perez, responsible for the most watched videos in history, Despacito and Échame La Culpa. Filmed once again in Puerto Rico, specifically on Palominito Island, the video showcases the island’s incomparable beauty, the almost transparent water, white sand and a fun party that reflects the joy of its people from older to the youngest, who despite the ravages of Hurricane Maria, never lost that warmth and desire to live life to the fullest.

Calypso promises to become another international hit for Fonsi’s incredibly successful and award-winning music career, all while he continues to sell out arenas and theaters with his acclaimed ‘Love and Dance World Tour’.  It has been a year since he kicked off the tour, performing in different countries around the world, and on July and August, it will continue in Europe (for the second time due to high demand) and Asia.

Tags
Stefflon Don Échame La Culpa Luis Fonsi Despacito Spanish Calypso
Related news
Press Releases | 08 Jun 2018

PBR Streetgang delivers thumping remix of Mason's 'Dance, Shake, Move'

MUMBAI: UK duo PBR Streetgang, aka Bonar Bradberry and Tom Thorpe, have delivered their gruff remix of Dutch DJ Mason’s latest release, Dance, Shake, Move, reworking the original with a deep bassline and series of rumbling chords. Tune into the remix here:

read more
Press Releases | 13 Apr 2018

Tim Baresko unveils remix of Mason's 'Dance, Shake, Move'

MUMBAI: French producer Tim Baresko has delivered a funky remix of Dutch DJ Mason’s latest release Dance, Shake, Move, lacing the original with a tribal club-floor feel and looped rumbling chords.

read more
Press Releases | 31 Jan 2018

Daddy Yankee drops his brand-new club banger ‘Dura’

MUMBAI: Daddy Yankee, considered the King of Reggaetón and one of the most influential artiste in Latin Urban Music just dropped his brand new single – the up-beat and infectious club banger Dura.

read more
Press Releases | 14 Dec 2017

Luis Fonsi continues to revolutionize global charts with his new single 'Echame La Culpa'

MUMBAI: It is safe to say that the 5x Latin Grammy winner and 3x Grammy nominee Luis Fonsi has revolutionized the charts around the world with not one, but two infectious, hard-to-resist singles, the global phenomenon Despacito and the newest obsession Échame La Culpa with global superst

read more
Press Releases | 06 Dec 2017

A Rajasthani mashup of 'Shape Of You' by Rajnigandha Shekhawat

MUMBAI: Rajnigandha Shekhawat’s latest release is a unique mash-up of Ed Sheeran’s Shape Of You with a popular Rajasthani song called Hichki. The Rajasthani songs matches surprisingly well with the English song, and is foot tapping and catchy. The mix of Nagada, Khadtaal, Morchagg and Murla gives this version a folk fun dance vibe.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Sony Yay got musicians together for an initiative

MUMBAI: Indian musicians like Shaan and Kailash Kher feel India has immense talent, and it is imread more

Press Releases
9X Media collaborates with leading voices of India to create track to commemorate World Music Day

MUMBAI: 9X Media is celebrating International World Music Day by launching a 9X Media original tread more

Press Releases
MTV Beats celebrates musical maestros of Bollywood on World Music Day

MUMBAI: Bollywood music is a solace to everyone’s soul regardless of one’s age.read more

News
Radio City becomes the Most Influential Radio Network by Winning 64 Metals at the Prestigious National and International awards

Mumbai: Radio City, India’s leading radio network, once again demonstrated its prowess of being read more

Press Releases
RED FM has the highest radio reach in Kerala

MUMBAI: RED FM has grabbed more than 35% of the market share among radio listeners in Kerala, asread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group