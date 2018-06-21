RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  21 Jun 2018 17:12 |  By RnMTeam

Ariana Grande releases 'The Light is Coming' featuring Nicki Minaj

MUMBAI: Grammy Award-nominated, multiplatinum, record-breaking superstar Ariana Granade announces 17 August release date for upcoming highly anticipated fourth studio album Sweetener via Republic Records, unlocking the album’s pre-order and unveiling the official album artwork today. Alongside the announcement she delivers a new album track, produced by Pharrell, The Light Is Coming ft. Nicki Minaj out now.  Pre-order Sweetener today and receive instant downloads of the album’s first single No Tears Left To Cry which remains in the Top ten on the Billboard Hot 100, and The Light Is Coming.

In addition, the official music video for The Light Is Coming ft. Nicki Minaj will be released today exclusively on Reebok.com at 12p ET / 9a PT.  Meyers also directed the music video for No Tears Left to Cry, which has now been streamed on VEVO over 300 million times.

Fans pre-ordering Sweetener through shop.arianagrande.com, à la carte or with bundle purchase, will receive pre-sale ticket access to a future Headline Tour.  Fans are also now able to purchase a special bundle including the debut of Ariana’s new fragrance.

Tags
Ariana Grande Nicki Minaj GRAMMY Award nominated Vevo No Tears Left To Cry
Related news
Press Releases | 20 Jun 2018

HRVY's single 'Hasta Luego' set to become one of 2018's hottest anthems

MUMBAI: Rising pop sensation HRVY released his brand new single 'Hasta Luego', a duet with Latin pop princess Malu, and is set to become one of 2018's hottest anthems. This song has created a raging sensation with the youth.

read more
Press Releases | 20 Jun 2018

Arjun Kanungo's new single 'Aaya Na Tu' with VYRL Originals captures the emotion of being left behind in Love

MUMBAI: Singer, composer and actor Arjun Kanungo has teamed up with acclaimed singer/songwriter Momina Mustehsan for a mid-tempo ballad titled, Aaya Na Tu. Arjun continues to embrace new sounds and collaboration with this release.

read more
Press Releases | 23 Apr 2018

Ariana Grande's 'No Tears Left To Cry' a homage to Manchester Arena victims

MUMBAI: Grammy Award nominated, multiplatinum, record-breaking superstar Ariana Grande returns with her brand new single No Tears Left To Cry via Republic Records .

read more
Press Releases | 13 Apr 2018

Couros unveils brand-new summer single 'Young'

MUMBAI: Taken from his upcoming five-track EP this summer, Couros has delivered his fresh new single on PMR Records, the label famed for some of the UK’s most cutting edge talent in recent years, including Disclosure, Jessie Ware, and Julio Bashmore.

read more
Press Releases | 19 Feb 2018

Sean Paul and David Guetta team up for 'Mad Love'

MUMBAI: Sean Paul, who was recently presented with a plaque from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) for selling a staggering 26 million records, teams up with the legendary David Guetta for the release of their brand new Island single Mad Love.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Sony Yay got musicians together for an initiative

MUMBAI: Indian musicians like Shaan and Kailash Kher feel India has immense talent, and it is imread more

Press Releases
9X Media collaborates with leading voices of India to create track to commemorate World Music Day

MUMBAI: 9X Media is celebrating International World Music Day by launching a 9X Media original tread more

Press Releases
MTV Beats celebrates musical maestros of Bollywood on World Music Day

MUMBAI: Bollywood music is a solace to everyone’s soul regardless of one’s age.read more

News
Radio City becomes the Most Influential Radio Network by Winning 64 Metals at the Prestigious National and International awards

Mumbai: Radio City, India’s leading radio network, once again demonstrated its prowess of being read more

Press Releases
RED FM has the highest radio reach in Kerala

MUMBAI: RED FM has grabbed more than 35% of the market share among radio listeners in Kerala, asread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group