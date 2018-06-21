Ariana Grande releases 'The Light is Coming' featuring Nicki Minaj

MUMBAI: Grammy Award-nominated, multiplatinum, record-breaking superstar Ariana Granade announces 17 August release date for upcoming highly anticipated fourth studio album Sweetener via Republic Records, unlocking the album’s pre-order and unveiling the official album artwork today. Alongside the announcement she delivers a new album track, produced by Pharrell, The Light Is Coming ft. Nicki Minaj out now. Pre-order Sweetener today and receive instant downloads of the album’s first single No Tears Left To Cry which remains in the Top ten on the Billboard Hot 100, and The Light Is Coming.

In addition, the official music video for The Light Is Coming ft. Nicki Minaj will be released today exclusively on Reebok.com at 12p ET / 9a PT. Meyers also directed the music video for No Tears Left to Cry, which has now been streamed on VEVO over 300 million times.

Fans pre-ordering Sweetener through shop.arianagrande.com, à la carte or with bundle purchase, will receive pre-sale ticket access to a future Headline Tour. Fans are also now able to purchase a special bundle including the debut of Ariana’s new fragrance.