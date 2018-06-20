Prayag a confluence of Indian Classical Music features Rahul Deshpande and Ace flautist Rakesh Chaurasia

MUMBAI: Featuring Versatile Vocalist Rahul Deshpande and Ace flautist Rakesh Chaurasia. In Thane at Gadkari Rangayatan on Sunday, 24 June 2018.

Watch maestros of Hindustani Classical Music match their tunes in ‘Prayag’ a Jugalbandi concert, presented by A Field Production Pvt. Ltd. The concert brings the most famous veterans of musical world - Rakesh Chaurasia and Rahul Deshpande - on a common platform, a feat never achieved before. Both are worlds apart but bonded by an intangible bond of music. The concert which will weave a magic on music connoisseur’s ears will be held onSunday 24 June 2018 at Gadkari Rangayatan in Thane, 8.30 pm onwards.

‘Prayag’ a confluence of Indian Classical Music features two numero Uno artistes Rahul Deshpande & Rakesh Chaurasia presenting their individual performances in the first half and a jugalbandi performance in the second half for the first time together. They will be accompanied by Satayjit Talwalkar on Tabla and Aditya Oke on Harmonium. Audience will be spell bound to witness to a vocal and instrumental jugalbandi between these two stalwarts.