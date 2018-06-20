HRVY's single 'Hasta Luego' set to become one of 2018's hottest anthems

MUMBAI: Rising pop sensation HRVY released his brand new single 'Hasta Luego', a duet with Latin pop princess Malu, and is set to become one of 2018's hottest anthems. This song has created a raging sensation with the youth.



British music record label, Virgin EMI has collaborated with Botttomline Media pvt. Ltd. to bring in the best artists of India and UK together. Virgin EMI intends to introduce a pool of International artists to the Indian music scene, and to offer a platform to Indian artists as well. Bottomline media has tied up with the label for artist collaborations and brand partnerships for the artists. It is through this collaboration that HRVY and many other renowned artists have had successful tours in India.



Tanaaz Bhatia, the founder of Bottomline Media says, “HRVY is a huge rage with the youth. After his last visit, we are sure to have yet another successful India tour with him. His music is the perfect blend of peppy beats and good vibes, and he clicks very well with the new age millennials. It is great working with him and we are hoping to explore many new spaces with him in the coming year.”



HRVY embarked on his debut India tour early in February this year for a solo showcase curated by Bottomline Media. It turned out to be a great success, with around 800 teenagers eagerly lined up, just to get an opportunity to meet him and see him perform. He made his debut performance at Hard Rock Café, Worli with a massive audience. The audience included the Bollywood fraternity ranging from Farhan Akhtar, Chunky Panday, Karishma Kapoor, Ritesh Sidhwanni, etc. RiteshSidhwani’s son and his band, the A-Team, opened for his gig along with Shekhar Ravjiani and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi’s daughter Kaveri Kapur. HRVY was also invited by the producer-singer duo Vishal Shekhar, at their music studio during this visit.



HRVY is a 19-year-old singer from Kent who has been building his social media profile since he was 12, when he began sharing covers of One Direction and Justin Timberlake hits. "I'd always pick a song that was heartfelt and that I really enjoyed singing, but I'd also make sure it was a relevant song - one that people were searching for. There's no point covering a song that no one's going to hear."

HRVY has a combined global reach of over seven million followers with three million Instagram followers, one million Vevo subscribers and over one million followers on both Facebook and Musical.ly.

HRVY’s videos have become social media sensations and have topped several charts around Europe. The video to HRVY's previous release 'Personal' has had a phenomenal 100 million+ views, alongside 60 million streams of the track across all platforms.

To promote his song in India, Bottomline Media and HRVY collaborated for the the #HastaLeugoChallenge. This digital campaign had influencers from various genres adding their own element to the challenge. It included, Sucheta Pal, Anu Malik’s daughters - Adah Malik and Anmol Malik, Raveena Tandon’s daughter, to name a few, which emerged as a trending challenge.

Check the song Hasta Luego if you have missed the track:

HRVY had a packed 2017 by releasing six music videos and singles in as many months and uploading tons of covers for his EP. He supported The Vamps on their UK Arena Tour, this year, before embarking on his own dates in Australia in May, followed by a tour of the UK in summer. He played a sold out show at London's Garage in Islington. He also performed at the Summertime ball with the famous DJ- Jonas Blue, which got over 90,000 views.



After the huge success of his previous visit, we are very excited to have him back this year, for another thrilling experience in his three city tour.