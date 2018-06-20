RadioandMusic
Press Release |  20 Jun 2018

Arjun Kanungo's new single 'Aaya Na Tu' with VYRL captures the emotion of being left behind in Love

MUMBAI: Singer, composer and actor Arjun kKanungo have teamed up with acclaimed singer/songwriter Momina Mustehsan for a mid-tempo ballad titled, Aaya Na Tu. Arjun continues to embrace new sounds and collaboration with this release.

Laced with a beautiful melody, the song captures the emotion of being left behind in Love. Composed by Arjun and written by Kunaal Vermaa, the song addresses rejection and pain but most importantly, the undying nature and burden and burden of true love.

The official music video, shot in Bangkok beautifully captures the essence of the song with an interplay between both artists bringing out the emotions of Aaya Na Tu.

Speaking on the release, Arjun Kanungo said, “Momina has been a joy to work with. We ended up making a song we are proud of and also ended up being good friends. Vinit Thakkar and the good folks at Universal Music have been so supportive of my vision for the song and the music video from the beginning. Being part of every phase of this song from composing the song to shooting the video, it’s been a blast to work with everyone involved. I am very proud of what we have achieved as a team.”

With several hits and over 250 million views as well as online streams, Arjun is one of India’s most recognisable pop stars. Starting his pop career with the breakout hit, Baaki Baatein Peene Baad with rapper Badshah, Arjun has gained immense popularity since then. His latest hit single, La La La with Neha Kakkar is currently at 63 million views on YouTube.

Momina rose to prominence in 2016, when she marked her Coke Studio debut as a featured artist. She performed a rendition of maestro Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s Afreen Afreen with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan that received a critical appraisal and left everyone mesmerised. The video has gained over 180 million views on YouTube. She has also garnered over 350 million views and streams till date for her tracks. In 2017, she was named in BBC’s 100 Women for her work in women empowerment and the following year, Forbes Asia featured her among it’s 30 under 30.

The official video of the song is out now on Youtube and VEVO.

