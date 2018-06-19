RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  19 Jun 2018 15:43 |  By RnMTeam

Ikka dropped his new single 'Dope Ladka'

MUMBAI: Indian singer-rapper Ankit Singh Patial, popularly known as Ikka, dropped his latest hip-hop Hindi single Dope Ladka. Music composed by famous Punjabi singer and music producer Dr. Zeus, the song is penned and sung by Ikka himself.  The music video is now available on Times Music YouTube channel.

Dope Ladka is an amazing hip-hop number. It’s a mix of contemporary, catchy tunes and groovy beats. Moreover, the lyrics are highly intuitive and will instantly make you fall in love with the song.

Click here to view the track:

Dope Ladhka is an amazing number. As soon as I heard the composition, it just clicked instantly. I am sure my fans are just going to love it and will make it a huge hit!”, said singer-rapper Ikka Singh.

Ikka Singh rose to fame with the popular Bollywood track In Da Club from the film Tamanchey. Some of his famous tracks include Badri ki Dulhaniya, Talli, Half Window Down, All I Need, Theek Hai Theek Hai and many more.

Dr. Zeus, also known as Baljit Singh Padam has been very active in both Indian and British music scene since 90’s. He shot to fame in 2003 when his track Kangna won him the ‘BBC Asian Network’ title for ‘Best Song’ of the Year. Some of his other hits include Rough and Jugni Ji which too won him the Best Single award in 2012.

Tags
Dope Ladka Dr. Zeus Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya All I Need Ankit Singh Patial Bollywood Ikka Singh Talli Half Window Down Theek Hai Theek Hai
Related news
Press Releases | 12 Jun 2018

Bollyboom: Guru Randhawa performs to packed crowds across Mumbai, Pune and Kolkata

MUMBAI: Bollyboom a Percept Live property continued its successful whirlwind multi-city tour across India with celebrated Punjabi-hitmaker and songwriter Guru Randhawa with Mumbai on 8 May, Pune on 9 May and Kolkata on 10 June 2018 witnessing crowds thronging the venues for a glimpse of the popu

read more
Press Releases | 08 Jun 2018

Dr. Zeus and team go 'Tha Tha' on the streets of New York

Mumbai: After giving back-to-back hits like Woofer, Vamos, Lado Rani and Nakhra Nawabi, Dr Zeus is back with his new fun song, Tha Tha with BeingU Music. Watch the song here:

read more
Press Releases | 23 May 2018

Chandrachur Singh debuts as a singer for 'Yadvi- The Dignified Princess'

MUMBAI: Bollywood in Current times has numerous actors. The one thing is common in the film industry is chocolate heroes or lover boys. However, among all, there was one star who has not only considered chocolate hero, but also made a mark with as serious roles.

read more
Press Releases | 27 Apr 2018

MnM Talkies, an audio-based podcast by Mantra

MUMBAI: MnM Talkies, a podcast venture is an audio wing of Actor Mantra’s already established production house MantraMugdh Productions.

read more
Press Releases | 26 Apr 2018

This month's Awestrung will take you to the 90s era of Indie pop

MUMBAI: If you are the kids of 80s and 90s then you surely must have played Bombay Vikings on your playlist.

read more

RnM Biz

News
You just need 15 songs to drive your company, rest is your catalogue: Bhushan Kumar

MUMBAI: T-Series Managing Director Bhushan Kumar recently revealed the secret behind driving a mread more

News
We have become a curator on Apple Music: Vijay Basrur Founder OK Listen

MUMBAI: OK Listen Founder Vijay Basrur, recently revealed that his company, OK Listen has turnedread more

News
Gaana is globally the only player to have integrated Voice Assistant Feature- Gaana.com CEO Prashan Agarwal
,

MUMBAI: In a market with strong competition and multiple players, Gaana has captured a wide subsread more

News
Tarun Katyal joins BIG FM as Business Head, Metros

MUMBAI: BIG FM in the process of increasing volume in building strategic partnerships has appoinread more

Press Releases
Radio City's Gig City Season 3, gears up to enthrall 6.7 cr Indians with a star-studded line-up

MUMBAI: Radio City, today announced the launch of Gig City Season 3, live multicity simread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group