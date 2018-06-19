BJP National General Secretary, Ram Lal met Sonu Nigam as part of the party's 'Sampark for Samarthan' initiative

MUMBAI: National General Secretary of BJP, Ram Lal recently met renowned singer Sonu Nigam in Delhi as part of the party’s ‘Sampark for Samarthan’ initiative.

The Amit Shah led initiative which began on 29 May, aims at reaching out to eminent personalities to highlight the achievements of the Modi government as it completes four years in power.

A source close to the singer says Mr. Ram Lal had an in depth and fruitful conversation with Sonuji, “Sonu has always been aware of the country’s political and socio economic state but has chosen to remain a silent observer. He has only spoken fearlessly and honestly on issues he feels very strongly about. Mr. Ram Lal and Sonu spoke on various issues from politics to entertainment during their meeting.”

Apart from Sonu Nigam, BJP’s top brass including Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath and Nitin Gadkari have met industrialist Ratan Tata, veteran writer Salim Khan and Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt under the same initiative.