Press Release |  16 Jun 2018

Matisse & Sadko return to STMPD RCRDS with the glorious 'Mystery'

MUMBAI: Following the release of moody indie/house/gospel crossover, Built For Us, Matisse & Sadko keep the pressure up with another superb track they made together with Swedish Red Elephant for STMPD RCRDS on Mystery.

Aimed as much at the radio as the dancefloor, Mystery is built around some glorious, rousing vocals and brilliant songcraft. Its melancholic verses contrast perfectly with the feel-good, call-to-arms style of the chorus with its thick vocal harmonies and euphoric melody. A perfect indie-dance blend, it’s packed with warm chords and a sense of optimism, with just the right amount of power behind it to make it work in the club or at a festival. It sounds like perfect ammunition for some great remixes too.

The duo’s last release for STMPD RCRDS, Grizzly, has enjoyed immense success with features in key Spotify playlists like mint and fresh electronic. With support from everyone from Tiësto to Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike on this previous jam, you can be sure that Mystery is going to be as much of a favourite in the DJ boxes of this summer.

The Russian duo play on the STMPD RCRDS stages at Tomorrowland and Balaton Sound this summer, and this month head to Finland to rock Mecano Beach goes Danceteria.

