Formula E's dance music superstar EJ releases 'Slipstream' on top-tier Garuda Label

MUMBAI: Having quickly accelerated through the dance music ranks with releases on some of the world’s biggest in dance music, EJ, the exclusive and mysterious resident DJ for the global entertainment brand and race championship Formula E, announces his next velocious offering Slipstream. Out via Gareth Emery and Ashley Wallbridge’s razor-sharp Garuda label [Armada], which turned heads this year with legendary club remixes and stunning singles from dance music icons such as Darude. EJ brings his own supersonic flair to the label, starting with this charged debut release out now.

Delivering a compelling combination of charging beats with sun-soaked melodies and euphoric synth lines,Slipstream combines signature trance touches fitting for festival stages and dancefloors across the globe over the summer months. Constructing a sound which matches his finely tuned DJ style, which continues to reach new dancefloor dimensions, the track marks another carefully constructed Garuda offering on the recently revamped label and also the start of a long-term partnership between EJ and Garuda.

With recent and upcoming tour dates across New York, Zurich, Rome, Paris and Berlin to name but a few, EJ continues to take his sound across some of the world’s most revered and prestigious hot spots, signifying his rising global profile as an international artist, whilst holding down residency duties for the Formula E brand which holds a TV audience of 200 million.

Proving his pedigree as an international talent with support from industry elites across the board including Armin van Buuren, Gareth Emery, Oliver Heldens and Sander Van Doorn, along with releases on Armada Music and sets at Ultra Music Festival, EJ continues to prove his electric sound can move at breakneck speed with this next release via Garuda.