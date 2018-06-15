Kungs readies anthem of the summer 'Be Right Here'

MUMBAI: At only 21 and with huge achievements way beyond his years already, Kungs, a shining star in the modern French Funk / house music scene, now readies-up his new and long-awaited single Be Right Here.

After the success of the multi-platinum, globally chart-topping hit This Girl that went to #1 in 45 countries and amassed over 1 billion streams, his live sets at the world’s most buzzed-about events (Coachella, Lollapalooza) are a showcase of true talent. Kungs infectious sunshine jams and dance-laden take on pop spans genres with tints of disco, soul, indie and more, now he unites with production superstars Stargate (Rihanna, Katy Perry, Sia) and cult fresh face on the scene GOLDN.

A dancefloor merger of clean-cut vocals, syncopated beats and push-and-pull synths; get set for the full unveiling as Be Right Here creates a unique audial experience and ushers in a new coming-of-age for Kungs, dropping 22 June 22! Pre-save at: http://kungs-music.com/be-right-here/