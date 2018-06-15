RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  15 Jun 2018 13:45 |  By RnMTeam

Kungs readies anthem of the summer 'Be Right Here'

MUMBAI: At only 21 and with huge achievements way beyond his years already, Kungs, a shining star in the modern French Funk / house music scene, now readies-up his new and long-awaited single Be Right Here.

After the success of the multi-platinum, globally chart-topping hit This Girl that went to #1 in 45 countries and amassed over 1 billion streams, his live sets at the world’s most buzzed-about events (Coachella, Lollapalooza) are a showcase of true talent. Kungs infectious sunshine jams and dance-laden take on pop spans genres with tints of disco, soul, indie and more, now he unites with production superstars Stargate (Rihanna, Katy Perry, Sia) and cult fresh face on the scene GOLDN.

A dancefloor merger of clean-cut vocals, syncopated beats and push-and-pull synths; get set for the full unveiling as Be Right Here creates a unique audial experience and ushers in a new coming-of-age for Kungs, dropping 22 June 22! Pre-save at: http://kungs-music.com/be-right-here/

Tags
Katy Perry Kungs This Girl Sia Be Right HereRihanna
Related news
Press Releases | 08 Jun 2018

Dance genius Bart B More debuts on STMPD RCRDS with 'The Street EP'

MUMBAI: Dutch producer Bart B More has been one of the most exciting artists in dance music for a long time. The results of his signature approach that embraces open-mindedness always set fire to any dance floor.

read more
Press Releases | 28 Apr 2018

Syn Cole and Pusher's must-hear remixes of NOTD's 'I Wanna Know' ft. Bea Miller

MUMBAI: The duo of Sync Cole and Pusher has created a set of must-hear remixes based on NOTD’s I Wanna Know ft. Bea Miller.

read more
Press Releases | 23 Apr 2018

David Guetta and Sia release Remixes EP for 'Flames'

MUMBAI: It was a month ago, when the billion dollar streams duo, David Guetta and Sia, reunited once again on their latest track Flames. After acquiring more than 40 million streams and the release of an official music video, it is now time for the Remixes EP.

read more
Press Releases | 23 Mar 2018

David Guetta and Sia reunite with 'Flames'

MUMBAI: Flames is a beautiful track showcasing Sia’s distinctly powerful vocals on lead, allowing the globally renowned DJ/producer David Guetta to prove that he knows exactly how to accentuate it.

read more
Press Releases | 07 Mar 2018

Vh1 brings powerful songs this Women's Day

MUMBAI: There is always that one song you play when you are not feeling your usual perky self. These songs not only motivate you but also have a catchy beat and make you want to hum all day long. Here is a list of five such songs that are sure to bring life to those dull days.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Tarun Katyal joins BIG FM as Business Head, Metros

MUMBAI: BIG FM in the process of increasing volume in building strategic partnerships has appoinread more

Press Releases
Radio City's Gig City Season 3, gears up to enthrall 6.7 cr Indians with a star-studded line-up

MUMBAI: Radio City, today announced the launch of Gig City Season 3, live multicity simread more

News
BARC Week 23: Mastiii returns to the number one position
, ,

MUMBAI: In Week 23 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), (U+R) India, Mastiii returned read more

News
RAM Week 20-21: Stations maintain their positions

MUMBAI: In RAM week 20 and 21, Fever FM topped the charts in both Mumbai and Delhi at 6.49 and 4read more

Press Releases
PALM resounds with surge in visitors from stage, sound and lighting for Event Industry

MUMBAI: The latest edition of the PALM Expo at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai, was onceread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group