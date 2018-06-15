David Guetta and Showtek team up again for club banger 'Your Love'

MUMBAI: Following the immense success of his latest club track with Martin Garrix and Brooks on Like I Do, David Guetta is now teaming up with Showtek for another big dancefloor track; Your Love. Made for the clubs, Your Love is set to be a huge track for DJs across the world this season.

It isn’t the first time the good friends are collaborating. After combining forces on Bad which acquired over 1.1 billion streams and heated up the summer of 2014, they simply had to collaborate again.



This hugely euphoric track takes some sweet pitched up vocals as Bad did and marries them to feel-good melody, cool percussive fills and breaks — and of course some enormous builds and drops. The spine-tingling synth chords pulse over plucked ‘90s bass sounds as the vocal soars, and some wonderful old skool pianos bring a ravey touch to the proceedings.



Guetta’s latest club track Like I Do with Martin Garrix and Brooks reached more than 350 million audio streams and can still be found in the charts till this date.



Coming summer there are plenty of opportunities coming up to hear Guetta use Show Me Your Love to destroy club dancefloors across the globe. Guetta’s legendary F**k Me I’m Famous party returns to Pacha Ibiza on Thursdays this summer for its incredible 17th season, with his run of day parties at Ushuaïa also returning. Then he’ll also play festivals including Tomorrowland in Belgium, where he will be playing for the 10th time, and Parookaville in Germany.