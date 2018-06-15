RadioandMusic
Press Release |  15 Jun 2018 13:22 |  By RnMTeam

Composer-singer Vishal Mishra releases piano version of 'Selfish'

MUMBAI: Composer-singer Vishal Mishra who is currently riding high on the success of his latest tracks Selfish and I Found Love from Race 3, has another surprise in store for the fans.

Vishal has started his own YouTube channel and will be regularly uploading different versions of his hit tracks. He has sung his own version of Selfish and the song is already out on his YouTube channel.

A source close to Vishal says his social media is abuzz with fan queries and requests, “Vishal’s Twitter and Facebook pages are full of comments from fans requesting him to come out with short videos of his tracks, it was then that he thought of coming out with a YouTube channel. This way he can connect with fans better and know their feedback, as well.”

Commenting on the same, Vishal says, “I think a YouTube channel will be a great way to give the fans something different, something more. A track can be done in so many ways and this is just my way of giving the listeners something small for all the love they’ve given to my songs.”

Check the track here –

