RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  12 Jun 2018 14:58 |  By RnMTeam

Era Noble releases 'Stranger Than Fiction'

MUMBAI: Following massive international hype as a frontman of electronic project Wolf Colony, Era Noble now comes through with his new self-monikered project and a slick new release Stranger Than Fiction.

The London-based singer/songwriter and artist would quickly pick up critical acclaim from serious tastemakers including NOISEY, SPIN and WONDERLAND MAGAZINE for his distinct and charismatic pop-electronica which quickly led to superlative shows at the likes of Hard Rock Rising, Webster Hall in NY and House of Blues in LA opening for the likes of LANY and Tove Stryke. Meanwhile, his tracks would race to over four million streams on Spotify alone.

Growing up between New York City and Paris has instilled in Era a natural ear for polished city pop, fused with natural melody and the kind of fresh, compulsive tempos that are hooky as they are innovative. Stranger Than Fiction similarly conjures comparisons to the easy city gloss of Phoenix, mixed with subtle touches of electronica to carve a distinctive niche all his own.

Get ready to hear a lot more of Era Noble this year, his ability to craft effortlessly popular, gorgeous music is very much still intact.

Tags
Spotify Era Nobel Stranger Than Fiction Tove Stryke
Related news
Press Releases | 09 Jun 2018

Jauz unveils brand-new single 'Diamonds' featuring Kiiara

MUMBAI: American DJ and producer Jauz has unveiled his fresh release, Diamonds, a lusciously deep and melodic track that utilises the silky vocals of widely acclaimed, multi-platinum singer, Kiiara.

read more
Press Releases | 07 Jun 2018

Brazilian school uses Jonas Blue's latest single ‘Rise’ for teaching English to children

MUMBAI: Platinum-hitmaker Jonas Blue has shared a video taken during a Brazilian primary school’s English lesson teaching session, with the pupils of the class singing along to his new single Rise, featuring the vocals of Jack & Jack.

read more
Press Releases | 04 Jun 2018

Emilie Brandt delivers her stunning third album single with 'To Love = To Suffer'

MUMBAI: The momentum for Emilie Brandt highly-anticipated debut album Freeform continues to ramp up release after release as she unveils yet another mesmerizing single with To Love = To Suffer. Tune into the song track here:

read more
Press Releases | 04 Jun 2018

Klingande unveils dynamic remix package for latest single 'Rebel Yell' featuring Krishane

MUMBAI: Klingande reveals the eclectic remix package of his latest single Rebel Yell featuring Krishane.

read more
Press Releases | 01 Jun 2018

Brands creating value beyond core product through music

MUMBAI: A lot has been spoken about the importance of having “brand essence” and then channelizing the same into everything a company does to strengthen the brand equity. This principle has been driving companies to take the ‘brand experience’ beyond the core product.

read more

RnM Biz

News
RAM Week 20-21: Stations maintain their positions

MUMBAI: In RAM week 20 and 21, Fever FM topped the charts in both Mumbai and Delhi at 6.49 and 4read more

Press Releases
PALM resounds with surge in visitors from stage, sound and lighting for Event Industry

MUMBAI: The latest edition of the PALM Expo at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai, was onceread more

Press Releases
Artist Aloud announces the third season of World Music Day Festival in association with Hard Rock Cafe

MUMBAI: Artist Aloud, a platform by Hungama that supports and promotes independent music, is bacread more

Press Releases
Radiocity.in extends leadership in digital with programmatic offering for advertisers via AdsWizz and Google AdWords

MUMBAI: Radio City’s digital arm, radiocity.in has undertaken formidable steps to further strengread more

Press Releases
Mirchi and Philips', 'Philips Fresh Express' to create awareness about summer nutrition

MUMBAI:  In line with its commitment of improving people’s lives, Philips Kitchen Appliances lauread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group