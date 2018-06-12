Bollyboom: Guru Randhawa performs to packed crowds across Mumbai, Pune and Kolkata

MUMBAI: Bollyboom a Percept Live property continued its successful whirlwind multi-city tour across India with celebrated Punjabi-hitmaker and songwriter Guru Randhawa with Mumbai on 8 May, Pune on 9 May and Kolkata on 10 June 2018 witnessing crowds thronging the venues for a glimpse of the popular Bollywood singer.

It was a terrific weekend as Guru Randhawa played his latest track Made In India for the first time at the Bollyboom event where the audience loved and danced to his newest release. He also sang his popular tracks including High Rated Gabru which has already crossed 345 Million+ views, Ban Ja Rani from the movie Tumhari Sulu, Yaar Mod Do, Patola, Fashion, and Lahore. His impromptu witty interactions with the audiences combined with an evening of his high octane Bollywood chartbusters made for a series of memorable shows across India. At Dublin Square in Phoenix Marketcity in Mumbai and Liberty Square in Phoenix Marketcity Pune on 8 - 9 June 2018 respectively and the Aquatica in Kolkata on 10 June 2018 which saw 12,000 plus fans throng the grounds and groove to the popular and trending Punjabi Bollywood music of Guru Randhawa.

In addition to the foot tapping live musical entertainment, Bollywood music fans were awestruck by the power packed on-ground live entertainment experience which included stunning special effects, state of art Technology and a curated F&B experience.

The highlight of the Guru Randhawa show in Mumbai was the many sketches of the artist that was presented to him by his adoring fans. He was touched and moved to the core by seeing the outpouring of the love of his fans as they jostled to present him with the art and attain a rare fan moment at the venue.

On the occasion of his super successful sold out shows across Mumbai, Pune and Kolkata, a visibly excited Guru Randhawa said, “It was the crowds love and energy that made the show a phenomenal success. I was very delighted to see fans cheer to their fullest, bringing the most electrifying atmosphere to the High Rated Gabru tour in Mumbai, Pune and Kolkata. I’d like to thank my fans out there for coming and singing every song out loud with me.”

He further added, “Everyone should always follow their dreams and have the zeal to live their passion. And do things which would make their parents proud.”

Commenting on the ongoing success of the Bollyboom India Tour with Guru Randhawa, Percept Live CEO Manuj Agarwal commented, “'Percept Live is known to provide a unique live entertainment experience to music fans via different intellectual properties like Sunburn, Eat Play Love, Fly and Bollyboom. Guru Randhawa is Bollywood’s leading music star and enjoys a massive fan following. It was no wonder that we were completely sold out across Mumbai, Pune and Kolkata well before the show dates. We are also thankful to our sponsors and partners for their faith in Bollyboom and their support and we head into the next round of cities on this Bollyboom Tour with Guru Randhawa. We are committed to making Bollyboom the biggest Bollywood Dance Music IP in the country and are fortunate to have already received tremendous support from our sponsors like Kingfisher Storm, Magic Moments, Red Bull in Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata and several other partners, with each city concert having multiple local sponsors as well.”

Bollyboom is an existing Intellectual Property, which belongs to Percept Live, a forerunner that introduced a new genre called Bollywood Electro Music, a fusion of Bollywood music and electronic sounds in the festival market in India since 2013. The first editions have seen live performances by Sonu Nigam, Salim-Sulaiman, Shaan, Shveta Pandit, Shraddha Pandit sharing the platform with DJ Lloyd, DJ NYK and Acid in various cities such as Mumbai, Delhi and Jaipur.

In the second edition, Bollyboom did events such as Bollyboom Holi Bash 2017 and another in 2018 with an accumulative attendance of over 10,000. Another massive event called Bollyboom NSCI Nights which pulled a crowd of over 4,500 Bollywood music enthusiasts with DJ Raftaar, DJ Aqeel, DJ Shilpi Sharma, DJ Zulfi Syed and DJ Aman who rocked the NSCI Dome at Worli In 2017. Last year Bollyboom hosted a pop up party offering customers a unique fresh and an exclusive nightclub experience, along with an exclusive guest list and an unforgettable experience at Marriot in Mumbai. Apart from arenas and pop-ups Bollyboom has hosted multiple club nights in various metro and tier 2 cities. 'Bollyboom' is known to provide a unique live entertainment experience for Bollywood music fans and is seen in different variants across the country.

The tickets for Bollyboom India Tour with Guru Randhawa in Lucknow (15th June), Surat (17th June), Indore (14th July) and Guwahati (5th August) are available on bookmyshow.com