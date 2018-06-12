RadioandMusic
Aastha Gill's debut pop single 'BUZZ' hits 100 million views

MUMBAI: From being the most watched video on YouTube in a short span to reaching a phenomenal 100million views, Aastha Gill’s debut pop single Buzz is one of the most successful releases in the pop genre.

From the hook of the song, the chemistry between Aastha - Priyank to Badshah’s swag, the song has become a global youth anthem. From over 100 dance UGC’s to multiple covers, the song is a global chartbuster across all the platforms be it Radio, TV or YouTube.

Says Aastha, “I can’t contain my excitement, I’m so grateful for all the love. Buzz is very close and special to me. Badshah Bhai has made it possible for me and my Sony Music team! My fans have been amazing and supportive, thank you for all your love.”

Sony Music India marketing director Sanujeet Bhujabal adds, “When the content is loved universally with a marketing plan that is aggressive, is when you create hits like Buzz. We are very thrilled to be hitting a landmark number of 100 million.”

Aastha Gill Buzz Badshah Sanujeet Bhujabal Sony Music
