Press Release |  09 Jun 2018 12:42

Jauz unveils brand-new single 'Diamonds' featuring Kiiara

MUMBAI: American DJ and producer Jauz has unveiled his fresh release, Diamonds, a lusciously deep and melodic track that utilises the silky vocals of widely acclaimed, multi-platinum singer, Kiiara.

The vocalist, who has previously amassed almost 450 million Spotify streams for her track, Gold and almost 150 million Spotify streams on Linkin Park collab, Heavy, laces the Shark Squad head honcho’s release with her instantly recognisable tones, as Jauz takes on a more mellow-take across the release compared to his trap-heavy floor shakers of yesteryear.

Following his mighty 12-track EP titled, Off The Deep End Volume One, the release of Diamonds flits between down-tempo chills, and the American’s signature rattles across the drop and follows his recent remix of Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa’s chart-topping whopper, One Kiss.

Having carved a reputation as one of dance music’s most exciting and innovative acts, Jauz has elevated himself to the summit of the bass sub-genre in recent years. His top tier productions have caught the eye of artist heavyweights including Skrillex and Diplo, with the latter signing his anthem Feel The Volume to his esteemed, Mad Decent label in 2014, surging towards 12 million Spotify streams in the process.

As likely to produce chill trap as he is the future garage, and occasionally tipping into the more heavy side of dubstep, Jauz has cemented a reputation as one of dance music’s most versatile acts, displaying his eclectic dynamism across collaborations with the likes of Slushii, Marshmello, and most recently, DJ Snake; on storming anthem, Gassed Up.

Serving as an aural embodiment for the rich crushing melodies, which have made Jauz such a popular and personable sensation within the dance music industry over the past few years, Diamonds marks the start of an exciting chapter in the career of the American producer. He had previously stated, “My resolution for 2018 is all about giving you guys the rawest, honest, real version of Jauz and me that there is.”

