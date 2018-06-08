PBR Streetgang delivers thumping remix of Mason's 'Dance, Shake, Move'

MUMBAI: UK duo PBR Streetgang, aka Bonar Bradberry and Tom Thorpe, have delivered their gruff remix of Dutch DJ Mason’s latest release, Dance, Shake, Move, reworking the original with a deep bassline and series of rumbling chords.

Tune into the remix here:

Meeting through the infamous circus of the Leeds nightlife circuit, the duo honed their craft at the legendary Asylum, sharing a booth with some of the finest acts dance music has to offer, from Jazzy Jeff to Ricardo Villalobos.

Famed for their eclectic live sets, the pair, who is a regular at Ibiza, took to Printworks on 19 May for a performance at Harvey’s Discotheque, with further summer performances lined up at The Garden Party 2018, and Studio 338’s Space Ibiza Mini-Fest. The duo also graced the Radio 1 Essential Mix in late May.

Having started his career with a UK number three record, Perfect Exceeder, Mason has since hit the Beatport number one spot in with his single, Papapapa. He has also garnered worldwide acclaim for his ability to merge between the dance and urban worlds, collaborating with UK grime artist Stefflon Don on the release of Fashion Killa that reached the number four position on the UK dance chart.

Having also mixed and compiled the Toolroom Miami Poolside, Mason has proved himself equally adept at reworking popular original tracks, having remixed artists such as Sting, Mike Mago, Matt Zo and Martin Solveig.

Playing live shows as well as DJ sets across festivals such as Tomorrowland, Nature One, Creamfields, Global Gathering and clubs such as Fabric, Ministry Of Sound, Green Valley, Air and many others in more than 50 countries around the world, Mason already has dates locked in for Mysteryland, and played the UK’s We Are FSTVL on the second May bank holiday weekend.

The floor-filling PBR Streetgang remix of ‘Dance, Shake, Move’ is out now!