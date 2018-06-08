Dr. Zeus and team go 'Tha Tha' on the streets of New York

Mumbai: After giving back-to-back hits like Woofer, Vamos, Lado Rani and Nakhra Nawabi, Dr Zeus is back with his new fun song, Tha Tha with BeingU Music.

Watch the song here:

Featuring Dr. Zeus, Zora Randhawa, popular Canadian rapper Fateh Doe and Preet Singh, Tha Tha is a peppy Punjabi number that portrays a group of boys flirting with a beautiful woman as they try to woo her. The song is a perfect blend for a party number with Dr Zeus's composition, Fateh's rap skills, Zora's vocals and Preet's charm. Shot in New York, the music video gives the stylish city a desi makeover with Punjabi Mundas performing Bhangra on its streets. The song is an energetic and fun number, sure to be on every party playlist.

The hit trio of Dr. Zeus, Fateh Doe and Zora are collaborating again with BeingU Music, after delivering massive hits like INCH and Nakhra Nawabi.

On this, Dr. Zeus stated, “This is the 4th song for our album Global Injection and it was fun shooting for this song with everyone in New York as we had a blast. After the kind of response, we received for Woofer and Nakhra Nawabi, we hope that same kind of love comes pouring in for Tha Tha and we hope the audience too enjoys the song.”

After bringing together four artists from different walks of the world for their first ever chartbuster single Woofer, BeingU Music is surely bringing in cool new music. And with Tha Tha, the music company is heading towards its moto.

BeingU Music Founder Akshit Kumar said, "It has been a successful quarter for us at BeingU and we see our vision of providing Indian musicians with a global platform moving ahead and with Sony Music helping us to enhance the scale of our music, we are excited for Tha Tha which is another great association with Dr. Zeus and Zora."

Tha Tha is the next song from Dr Zeus’ album Global Injection. The fun number is sure to rule the charts and continue the successful chain of Dr. Zeus.