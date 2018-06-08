Dance genius Bart B More debuts on STMPD RCRDS with 'The Street EP'

MUMBAI: Dutch producer Bart B More has been one of the most exciting artists in dance music for a long time. The results of his signature approach that embraces open-mindedness always set fire to any dance floor. Now he makes his debut on Martin Garrix’s STMPD RCRDS with a killer two-track release.

On the tracks, More, says, “With The Street EP, there isn’t any direct influence from what’s happening right now in the trends and I guess that was the goal. I’m always figuring out how to create a groove with an unpredictable ambience.” As ever with this talented producer, these two tracks are impossible to pin down and full of different flavours.

The Street takes droning bass tom drops as its jumping off point, with snappy percussion, old skool, rave flavour in the breakdowns and a little hip-hop flavour for good measure. Front 2 Back channels dark big room atmospheres before dropping down into a seriously warped, head-snapping groove that blends wonky electro bass with mad vocal chops and driving beats. There’s a lot of early fidget house flavour in both tracks, bringing to mind the pioneers of the sound like Switch, Trevor Loveys and Herve. Irresistible stuff!

Apart from producing his own tracks, More has also produced for the likes of Rita Ora, Example. He hals also produced remixes for Katy Perry and Tiësto and it is his open-minded attitude that keeps him excited. Somewhere, this is also the reason why the Dutch producer was attracted to Garrix’s label.

On this More said, “I’m happy I found a home for these tracks at STMPD RCRDS. It really shows Martin’s interests in using his platform to push the boundaries in all directions and find different expressions of dance music. I think that kind of intention behind a release is becoming more and more important.”

The Street EP by Bart B More has released, today, on STMPD RCRDS.