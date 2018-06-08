RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  08 Jun 2018 15:53 |  By RnMTeam

Dance genius Bart B More debuts on STMPD RCRDS with 'The Street EP'

MUMBAI: Dutch producer Bart B More has been one of the most exciting artists in dance music for a long time. The results of his signature approach that embraces open-mindedness always set fire to any dance floor. Now he makes his debut on Martin Garrix’s STMPD RCRDS with a killer two-track release.

On the tracks, More, says, “With The Street EP, there isn’t any direct influence from what’s happening right now in the trends and I guess that was the goal. I’m always figuring out how to create a groove with an unpredictable ambience.” As ever with this talented producer, these two tracks are impossible to pin down and full of different flavours.

The Street takes droning bass tom drops as its jumping off point, with snappy percussion, old skool, rave flavour in the breakdowns and a little hip-hop flavour for good measure. Front 2 Back channels dark big room atmospheres before dropping down into a seriously warped, head-snapping groove that blends wonky electro bass with mad vocal chops and driving beats. There’s a lot of early fidget house flavour in both tracks, bringing to mind the pioneers of the sound like Switch, Trevor Loveys and Herve. Irresistible stuff!

 Apart from producing his own tracks, More has also produced for the likes of Rita Ora, Example. He hals also produced remixes for Katy Perry and Tiësto and it is his open-minded attitude that keeps him excited. Somewhere, this is also the reason why the Dutch producer was attracted to Garrix’s label.

On this More said, “I’m happy I found a home for these tracks at STMPD RCRDS. It really shows Martin’s interests in using his platform to push the boundaries in all directions and find different expressions of dance music. I think that kind of intention behind a release is becoming more and more important.”

The Street EP by Bart B More has released, today, on STMPD RCRDS.

Tags
Bart B More Tiesto Katy Perry Rita Ora STMPD RCRDS Martin Garrix Dance music
Related news
Press Releases | 01 Jun 2018

Dyro debuts on STMPD RCRDS with 'Bring It Down'

MUMBAI: Amsterdam’s Dyro has been one of the most exciting producers of years, moving between dubstep and fierce electro house which channels just as much of that bass heaviness. Now he makes his long-awaited debut for Martin Garrix’s STMPD RCRDS in the form of Bring It Down.

read more
Press Releases | 26 May 2018

Two Friends unveil back-to-back remixes both for Kanye West and their own single 'Just A Kid'

MUMBAI: Los Angeles-natives Matt and Eli, aka Two Friends, have returned to the spotlight with a summer-ready remix of Kanye West’s iconic Touch the Sky, available now for streaming worldwide.

read more
Press Releases | 26 May 2018

CMC$ and Crossnaders cause Dancefloor pandemonium on 'Baller'

MUMBAI: It is known that CMC$ and Crossnaders join forces, their fans are already aware of some big in the store. And duo’s new collaboration Baller is no different and gives a glimpse of their mighty caliber. Tune into the track here:

read more
Press Releases | 22 May 2018

Tiësto and Dzeko featuring Preme And Post Malone New Single - "Jackie Chan" Out Today

MUMBAI: The Grammy Award-winning, platinum-certified, international DJ, Tiësto has teamed up with Dzeko, Preme and multiplatinum-certified artist, Post Malone for a new hip-hop infused dance track entitled, Jackie Chan.

read more
Press Releases | 11 May 2018

Lulleaux has your summer soundtrack covered with two new tracks

MUMBAI: Whether you're feeling frisky or lovesick this summer, Lulleaux has you covered with not one but two new tracks, Sober and Missing You.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Radio City Mumbai and Delhi RJs join hands to cheer for Indian Football Team

MUMBAI: Radio City with the Football Federation of India took up the onus of evoking a sense of pread more

News
BARC Week 22: Mastiii's struggle to reclaim the first position remain futile

MUMBAI: Not much changed in Audience Broadcast Research Council’s (BARC) Week 22 data in compariread more

Press Releases
Ultra Media and Entertainment launches 6 dedicated music apps of Old and Evergreen Bollywood songs

MUMBAI: Ultra Media and Entertainment has launched six music apps of old and evergreen Bollywoodread more

Press Releases
MY FM launches notorious character 'Chingum Boy' for its new markets

MUMBAI:  MY FM has brought on air the notorious quackster of the quacks, Chingum Boy, a concept read more

News
A re-look at the ever buzzing Music Streaming App Industry

MUMBAI: As Microsoft has officially declared that the Groove App will discontinue by the end of read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group