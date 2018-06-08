RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  08 Jun 2018 15:07 |  By RnMTeam

Colin Benders and Metropole Orkest to deliver opening concert for Amsterdam Dance Event

MUMBAI: After the successful composition and performance of Scripted Orkestra with Henrik Schwarz in 2016 and Fool with Jameszoo in 2017, the Metropole Orkest (MO) will return to the Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE), an initiative of Buma.

The Grammy award-winning orchestra will once again organise the opening concert in the Melkweg this year and for this edition, it will join forces with the Dutch modular synth artist Colin Benders (formerly known as Kyteman). Although Colin has distanced himself from his much-loved trumpet playing and orchestral events generally, he will be experimenting with the Metropole Orkest (MO) under the direction of chief conductor Jules Buckley.

The starting point is Colin's live streams with his machine that he has recently launched. During these sessions, he improvised original electronic music from scratch. How this music will be translated into a live performance with full orchestra is still a question mark. But with the talent and experience of Colin and the urge for experimentation and improvisation of the MO under Jules Buckley, the partnership could well be a dream match.

On the concert, Benders said, "Jules and I have been talking about a joint project for years, but I never expected my electronics to be the trigger. This makes it a very exciting project that I look forward to with great anticipation.”

Colin Benders and Metropole Orkest will take place on Wednesday, 17 October 2018 in the Rabozaal of Melkweg. The ticket sale will start on Saturday, 9 June from 10:00 am onwards. Also, the tickets are available via Ticketmaster and the ADE site. The event is also accessible to people in possession of an ADE Pass.

Tags
Colin Benders Amsterdam Dance Event ADE Buma Grammy Award
Related news
Press Releases | 06 Jun 2018

Awakenings returns to ADE with seven editions in Gashouder

MUMBAI: Today Awakenings have officially announced their plans for Amsterdam Dance Event 2018 with seven special editions in the notorious Gashouder.

read more
Press Releases | 14 Apr 2018

Eats Everything unveils remix of Positiva classic 'U' by Scot Project

Bristolian producer Daniel Pearce, aka Eats Everything, has unveiled his remix of the timeless song ‘U (I Got A Feeling)’ by Scot Project, a release celebrating 25 years of the iconic dance label, Positiva Records.

read more
Press Releases | 10 Jan 2018

Amsterdam Dance Event announces 2018 Dates

MUMBAI: The Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE), the world’s leading event for electronic music, will take place from the 17 to 21 of October 2018. The organisers are expecting around 400,000 national and international visitors for the 23rd edition.

read more
Press Releases | 01 Nov 2017

Cam releases much-anticipated new single 'Diane'

MUMBAI: Acclaimed, multi-award-nominated songstress Cam is sure to delight fans anxious for new music as she previews her 2018 Arista Nashville/RCA Records sophomore album with the release of Diane, the forthcoming collection’s debut single, available now.

read more
Press Releases | 28 Oct 2017

Martin Garrix' exclusive ADE merchandise is now available at the online shop

MUMBAI: Amsterdam Dance Event, Martin Garrix opened his own pop up store, turning out to be a huge success. Fans lined up early from all over the world waiting for the doors of the shop to open, to meet Martin and have the opportunity to buy exclusive merchandise.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Radio City Mumbai and Delhi RJs join hands to cheer for Indian Football Team

MUMBAI: Radio City with the Football Federation of India took up the onus of evoking a sense of pread more

News
BARC Week 22: Mastiii's struggle to reclaim the first position remain futile

MUMBAI: Not much changed in Audience Broadcast Research Council’s (BARC) Week 22 data in compariread more

Press Releases
Ultra Media and Entertainment launches 6 dedicated music apps of Old and Evergreen Bollywood songs

MUMBAI: Ultra Media and Entertainment has launched six music apps of old and evergreen Bollywoodread more

Press Releases
MY FM launches notorious character 'Chingum Boy' for its new markets

MUMBAI:  MY FM has brought on air the notorious quackster of the quacks, Chingum Boy, a concept read more

News
A re-look at the ever buzzing Music Streaming App Industry

MUMBAI: As Microsoft has officially declared that the Groove App will discontinue by the end of read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group