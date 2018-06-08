Colin Benders and Metropole Orkest to deliver opening concert for Amsterdam Dance Event

MUMBAI: After the successful composition and performance of Scripted Orkestra with Henrik Schwarz in 2016 and Fool with Jameszoo in 2017, the Metropole Orkest (MO) will return to the Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE), an initiative of Buma.

The Grammy award-winning orchestra will once again organise the opening concert in the Melkweg this year and for this edition, it will join forces with the Dutch modular synth artist Colin Benders (formerly known as Kyteman). Although Colin has distanced himself from his much-loved trumpet playing and orchestral events generally, he will be experimenting with the Metropole Orkest (MO) under the direction of chief conductor Jules Buckley.

The starting point is Colin's live streams with his machine that he has recently launched. During these sessions, he improvised original electronic music from scratch. How this music will be translated into a live performance with full orchestra is still a question mark. But with the talent and experience of Colin and the urge for experimentation and improvisation of the MO under Jules Buckley, the partnership could well be a dream match.

On the concert, Benders said, "Jules and I have been talking about a joint project for years, but I never expected my electronics to be the trigger. This makes it a very exciting project that I look forward to with great anticipation.”

Colin Benders and Metropole Orkest will take place on Wednesday, 17 October 2018 in the Rabozaal of Melkweg. The ticket sale will start on Saturday, 9 June from 10:00 am onwards. Also, the tickets are available via Ticketmaster and the ADE site. The event is also accessible to people in possession of an ADE Pass.