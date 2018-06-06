Awakenings returns to ADE with seven editions in Gashouder

MUMBAI: Today Awakenings have officially announced their plans for Amsterdam Dance Event 2018 with seven special editions in the notorious Gashouder.

This year Awakenings will continue their long-lasting relationship with familiar names like Joris Voorn, Sven Väth and Klockwork but more notably will also partner up with Maceo Plex’s Mosaic for the very first time. From Wednesday, October 17th until Sunday, October 21st Awakenings will be hosting five night time and two daytime events.

ADE-week kicks off without a partner concept on Wednesday evening with DJ Rush and Charlotte de Witte slated to perform among others. Thursday's line-up and partner are to be announced, but it is guaranteed to be worth the wait. Mosaic by Maceo Plex is scheduled to take over the Gashouder on Friday night with a rock solid line-up. Holland’s very own Job Jobse, Helene Hauff, Architectural and an exclusive set by Floating Points.

Just hours after the last record of the Friday night has finished, Joris Voorn and Friends will kick off the daytime events taking place over the weekend. Joris is bringing two debutants with him; both Boris Brejcha and Stephan Bodzin will be performing at the Gashouder for the first time on Saturday. After Joris Voorn, it's up to Joseph Capriati to fill the venue, and he's expected to do so with the very first performance of Laurent Garnier at an Awakenings event in the Gashouder, playing an extended set as well.

To finish the week off, Awakenings will be hosting the Sunday themselves with performances by Peggy Gou, Sven Väth and Âme b2b with Rødhåd followed by the final night of the week with Klockwork. Klockwork will bring their Photon visual show from Germany for a worthy last hoorah. Ben Klock, Jay Clarke, DVS1, LSD, Dax J and Colin Benders will be responsible for the night’s music.

For those who have tickets for Awakenings Festival, which will be held on 30 June and 1 July 2018 respectively can consider themselves to be lucky. The 18th edition of the festival is completely sold out.