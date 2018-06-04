RadioandMusic
'SurSagar' presents an evening of sitar ragas by Sweekar Katti

MUMBAI: ‘SurSagar’ A rising star every month gets to you an evening of deeply moving sitar ragas, performed by one of the most promising artists from a new generation of Indian Classical musicians.

The soothing sounds of the sitar an Indian classical stringed instrument promise to take listeners on a journey through soulful classical music, in a concert on Friday featuring Sweekar Katti talented young artiste of this generation in ‘SurSagar’ -A rising star every month, at Sri Shanmukhnanda Padma Ranga Chamber Music Hall, 2nd Floor, Sion, Mumbai on Friday, 8 June, 2018, 7.30 pm. on wards. Entry is free for the concert on first come first basis.

Sweekar is blessed with a musical family, is a next-generation Sitarist. With a flair for performing in Indian Classical and Fusion Concerts in India and Overseas, his versatility and talent is well-acclaimed. He began his Sitar training at an early age of ten from his guru - his father Dr. Sunil Katti who is well renowned Sitar and Santoor Maestro and also a Music Composer (Shank-Neel). Sweekar belongs to ‘Etawah Gharana’ (Imdadkhani Gharana) and follows the immensely appealing ‘Gayaki Ang‘. Sweekar’s performances are a beautiful blend of traditional and contemporary Indian Classical Music.

