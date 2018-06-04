RadioandMusic
Loco Dice unveils official video for his latest release, 'We're Alive'

MUMBAI: Loco Dice has unveiled the official video for his latest single, We’re Alive , the most highly anticipated record of his recent sets. The track, packed with the producer’s typically forceful tones, is taken from his Love Letters album, an eclectic release which brilliantly blurs the lines between house and techno.

Watch the video here:

Using his own vocals on the track, the video for We’re Alive focuses on a female protagonist who finds herself in a warped psychedelic world. Focusing on the key colours of red and black, trippy LED screens greet the woman, who is unable to escape from the dark dystopia, with the video representing the more sinister sonic tones found on the release, thanks to the direction of Rakhim Helm.

With the track premiering on Complex, the website describes We’re Alive as a - Thumping rave titan with a booming 4x4 rhythm and a menacing vocal sample which comes off as something between Black Mirror and a David Lynch sci-fi.

Continuing to headline the biggest clubs and festivals around the world, Loco Dice has directed his endless passion and musical sensibilities to bear upon his Desolat label, with a stream of records released from some of the most exciting artists around and supported by DJs across the globe.

The video release of We’re Alive marks Loco’s work as an artistic innovator, and visionary, with the track available now via Desolat.

