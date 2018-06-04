Klingande unveils dynamic remix package for latest single 'Rebel Yell' featuring Krishane

MUMBAI: Klingande reveals the eclectic remix package of his latest single Rebel Yell featuring Krishane.

The track, which follows Klingande’s recent Autograf x Dragonette collaboration, Hope For Tomorrow, witnesses Jamaican artist Krishane take the helm on vocals, lacing the track with Caribbean vibes, with a range of artists now spinning dynamic reworks on the original.

Pumping his mix with a range of vibrant floor filling keys, Jack Wins laces his interpretation with a range of bass-backed chords. The mix is contrasted by the more luscious tones displayed by KLYMVX, before Klingande’s fellow Frenchman Mathieu Koss takes things to a deeper feel with his rework. The remix package is rounded off by the feel-good vibrancy of DJs from Mars, who crafted an up-tempo rendition packed with zippy synth sounds.

Rebel Yell follows a strong succession of hits, like his M-22 collaboration, Somewhere New that received 43 million streams on Spotify and Pumped Up, which has already racked up over 41 million plays.

Alongside the release of the French producer’s latest single, the Jubel hitmaker hosted another sold-out edition of Klingande Playground at this year’s Miami Music Week. He also completed his US Spring Tour earlier this month and will return to America in July. Closer to home, Klingande will play at the first weekend of Tomorrowland 2018, Parookaville and an appearance at London’s SW4 Festival in August. Not stopping there, the French DJ will return to Ibiza this summer, where he will play at David Guetta and Kygo’s residencies at Ushuaia.