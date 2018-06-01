RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  01 Jun 2018 15:10 |  By RnMTeam

Dyro debuts on STMPD RCRDS with 'Bring It Down'

MUMBAI: Amsterdam’s Dyro has been one of the most exciting producers of years, moving between dubstep and fierce electro house which channels just as much of that bass heaviness. Now he makes his long-awaited debut for Martin Garrix’s STMPD RCRDS in the form of Bring It Down.

An absolute rocket of a track, it’s characterised by his usual larger-than-life synth sounds and the contrast between euphoric melody and hard-edged bass drops. With skipping, shuffling beats driving the track along, pitched-up vocal and bright chords and warped metallic low end grunts, it’s a rollercoaster of a track. His superb production technique shines through.

 Dyro was the youngest and highest ever new entry on the DJ Mag Top 100 Poll back in 2014 and since then has continued a blistering run of form. With the likes of Diplo, Knife Party and Pete Tong all big fans, his star has continued to rise. He has played everywhere from Pacha Ibiza to Tomorrowland and Ultra Miami, and this summer with play on the mighty STMPD RCRDS stage at Balaton Sound festival in Hungary.

The track already got the support of label head Martin Garrix by using it as his epic intro at EDC Las Vegas recently. Get set for ‘Bring It Down’ to dominate the Summer.

Tags
Dyro Diplo Pete Tong Tomorrowland Ultra Miami Martin Garrix Amsterdam's Dyro
Related news
Press Releases | 26 May 2018

Hardwell and Metropole Orkest officially release 'Conquerors'

MUMBAI: Since providing a grand spectacle with its premiere as the opening section of his set at Ultra Music Festival in Miami this year, which has been streamed over 2.7 million times and counting, Hardwell unveils the anticipated release of his Ultra 2018 set intro titled ‘Conquerors’ in colla

read more
Press Releases | 26 May 2018

CMC$ and Crossnaders cause Dancefloor pandemonium on 'Baller'

MUMBAI: It is known that CMC$ and Crossnaders join forces, their fans are already aware of some big in the store. And duo’s new collaboration Baller is no different and gives a glimpse of their mighty caliber. Tune into the track here:

read more
Press Releases | 22 May 2018

Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike debut 'When I Grow Up' on stage with Wiz Khalifa at EDC Las Vegas

MUMBAI: Belgium superstars Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike was joined on stage by rap icon Wiz Khalifa at EDC Las Vegas 2018 for the debut performance of their upcoming single When I Grow Up.

read more
Press Releases | 18 May 2018

Sunnery James graces cover of Dutch Men's Health

MUMBAI: Sunnery James has graced the cover of the Dutch edition of Men’s Health magazine.

read more
Press Releases | 15 May 2018

Tomorrowland: Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike spill beans about the Garden of Madness at Ushuaïa Ibiza

MUMBAI: Tuesday’s at Ushuaïa Ibiza will be nothing short of anything spectacular this summer, as the open-air club is transformed into the Garden of Madness, presented by Tomorrowland together with Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Bollywood's musical brigade to share secrets and more on MTV Beats

MUMBAI: Everyone likes music, but simply music can get mundane, hence to make their already coloread more

News
Kartik Kalla elevated as Chief Programming Officer, Radio City

MUMBAI: Radio City’s EVP & National Head- Programming, Marketing & AudaCITY Kartik Kalla read more

Press Releases
Gaana bets big on 'voice', launches Voice Assistant in Gaana App

MUMBAI: Gaana, India's favorite music app, has taken a lead to bring Voice Assistant on the Gaanread more

News
BARC Week 21: 9XM rules

MUMBAI: In week 21 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), impressions (read more

Press Releases
Radio City collaborates with UNEP to 'Beat Plastic Pollution' in India

MUMBAI: Radio City, announced its association with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEPread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group