Ushuaïa Ibiza announce line-up for Kygo's weekly Sunday night shows

MUMBAI: Ushuaïa Ibiza has revealed an exceptional line-up of acts that will join the international sensation, Kygo, on the open-air club every Sunday this summer. The acclaimed DJ and producer have assembled a selection of the industry’s most admired DJs to join him on the poolside stage.

Boasting massive names from the Future House founding father, Don Diablo to the deep house tastemaker Sam Feldt, the last night of the week at Ushuaïa Ibiza is in check to be one of the biggest. Specially curated to deliver the ultimate tropical house vibe, the line-up is filled with party starters, including Jonas Blue, Nick Martin, Frank Walker, Lost Frequencies, Benny Benassi, ALOK, Alan Walker and many more. You can check the date by date line-up on the Ushuaïa Experience website.

Norwegian-born, producer, songwriter and music marvel Kygo has become one of the dance world’s most recognised names, famed around the world for his inimitable sound. No stranger to storming the charts, the release of his single It Ain’t Me with Selena Gomez, saw him reach the Top 10 in the Billboard Hot 100 and amass over 700 million Spotify streams, with subsequent single First Time with Ellie Goulding charting at #1 in 14 countries. His sophomore album Kids In Love – released in November 2017 – has earned him widespread critical acclaim from the music world. About to embark on a 15 city tour of the same name across Europe and North America, kicking off in February 2018, Kygo has also just been announced to headline Coachella this April.

The jewel in Ibiza’s party crown, Ushuaïa’s dedication to bringing the most-sought after names to their world-famous stage ensures they remain one step ahead of the game every time. Based on the experiences gathered over the years, Ushuaïa Ibiza is dedicated to providing the best outdoor entertainment possible. The legendary poolside parties have been drawing in the crowds ever since the very beginning. The team behind the #1 Open Air Club raises the bar ever higher, with an impeccable line-up of superstar residents from across the electronic music spectrum playing from daytime to midnight. Not just content with packing their nights full of world class artists, Ushuaïa Ibiza constantly outdoes itself when it comes to phenomenal productions, with a different theme each night of the week. With incredible pyrotechnics, mind-blowing lighting, visuals and a state of the art soundsystem, not to mention the beautifully designed gogo costumes, as well as an abundance of confetti, streamers and CO2, it’s no surprise people flock from around the world for the inimitable Ushuaïa experience.