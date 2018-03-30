Wantigga releases his new EP 'Suddenly Everything'

MUMBAI: Upcoming artist, Wantigga, is one to watch as he took the internet by storm this morning with his new EP release, Suddenly Everything. The album was released under Roche Musique and is comprised of five stellar songs all brilliantly crafted by the musician with an original futuristic soul sound.

Born and raised in Holland, Wantigga has found himself among the most admired growing artists in the Amsterdam music scene. Wantigga was recently awarded platinum status for his track Lové, a collaboration with the French rapper, Damso. If history repeats itself, Suddenly Everything will be the next big hit, attracting a wave of new fans from across the world. Discerning members of the electronica community are already claiming street credit for following the artist from the very beginning as they anticipate his inevitable rise as an iconic international producer.