Press Release |  30 Mar 2018 18:10 |  By RnMTeam

Sam Feldt is back with new music alongside Möwe and KARRA: 'Down For Anything'

MUMBAI: It’s been quite a six months for the amazing Sam Feldt, ranking at #75 in the DJ Mag Top 100 Poll, releasing his stellar debut album From Sunrise To Sunset, heading out on a global tour in support of it with a full band and then putting out a full remix album.

Following this, the platinum-selling Dutchman now returns with his next festival gem with Down For Anything, in collab with Austrian act Möwe. It’s an uptempo, feel-good tune, featuring Sam’s distinctive chords and the exciting, pop-style vocals of KARRA.

“I loved experimenting with Möwe in the studio and finally came up with this awesome flute based drop melody that sticks in your head for days” says Feldt of the new track. “Blending that together with Karra’s beautiful and laidback vocals, I think Down For Anything is the perfect track to kick off the warmer days with.” He’s not wrong. The sweet sounds of KARRA’s vocal sit atop heavenly pianos and soft synths in the intro before the cute flute riff signals the entrance of the feel-good chorus. Plump kicks and bass tones underpin the slick chorus, and vocal harmonies trade places with the main refrain. It’s the precise embodiment of sun, summer, sand, sea and all that good stuff packed into one track.

Feldt’s lightness of touch shines through as always, creating a full-sounding, widescreen production without overcrowding the composition. It’s this pop sensibility which has made him such a hitmaker in recent years, and this joyous song marks yet another memorable outing for Dutch producer. “Bringing you more of our summer sounds, we are super excited to have teamed up with Sam Feldt and KARRA on this one!” say Möwe. “It’s been going down so well in our sets already, we hope everyone enjoys it as much as we do!”

Last week saw Feldt host his own Heartfeldt Pool Party as part of Miami Music Week, and KARRA joined him on stage for a live performance of this stunning new track with great reactions from his loyal Heartfeldters. With previous credits alongside the likes of Krewella, Ferry Corsten and Gareth Emery, she is a perfect partner for Feldt and Möwe’s joyous styles.

Sam Feldt DJ Mag From Sunrise To Sunset Down For Anything Möwe KARRA Miami Music Week Krewella Ferry Corsten Gareth Emery
