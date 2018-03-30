RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  30 Mar 2018 16:04 |  By RnMTeam

'Gaanasaraswati in Retrospect' to pay tribute to Kishori Tai

MUMBAI: Sophisticated in thought and expression, Kishori Tai became an icon for purists.  Her music continues to command a large following among music connoisseurs. Her serene, tranquil and contemplative music rested on an incredible intellect. Homage to this legendary icon will be paid by the loving family members through a musical program and a photo exhibition titled ‘Gaanasaraswati in Retrospect’.

There will be a vocal recital by Kishori Tai’s granddaughter Tejashree Amonkar and an Odissi dance performance by daughter in law Bharati Amonkar as a tribute to Kishori Tai. The photo exhibition will display a collection of rare photographs which will provide the visitors a glimpse into the musician’s life a befitting tribute to the legendary vocalist.

Event Flow:

1. Inauguration of the Exhibition

2."Swarartharamani"– Raagarasasiddhant book by Kishoritai Amonkar - Hindi version will be released at the hands of Veteran Theatre Artiste Vijaya Mehta (Theatre) at the mini auditorium on 4th floor.

3. Odissi dance tribute by Bharati Amonkar (Daughter in law of Kishori Tai).

4.  Vocal Recital by Tejashree Amonkar (Grand Daughter of Kishori Tai)

5. A joint Tribute by Tejashree and Bharati Amonkar.

6. Photo Exhibition will shift to Terrace Gallery of Jehangir Art Gallery from the 5 to 10 April 2018. This will be open for public viewing between 11 am and 5 pm after which there will be a session on understanding Kishori Tai's book "Swarartharamani", these will include live demonstrations.

The sessions are mainly conceived for students and others interested in Understanding Indian Classical Music with a better, systematic approach. These sessions will be conducted daily (6 days, covering the entire book) by Tai's students, Nandini Bedekar and Tejashree Amonkar. The Gallery can only accommodate about 30 persons hence individuals wishing to attend will have to register on the first day 5 April 2018 at the venue for all six days.

The event will be held at Rangaswar, 4th floor, Y. B. Chavan Pratishthan, Nariman Point on 4 April 2018 at 6 pm.

Tags
Gaanasaraswati in Retrospect Kishori Tai Tejashree Amonkar Bharati Amonkar Y. B. Chavan Pratishthan
Related news
Press Releases | 16 Feb 2018

The singing violin of Kala Ramnath by Pancham Nishad

MUMBAI: Udayswar@Prithvi is a rare and truly unique acoustic experience of Indian Classical Music to be enjoyed in its pure form, in the manner it was originally designed, for an intimate Baithak.

read more
Press Releases | 17 Jan 2018

Udayswar@Prithvi presents Bhuvanesh Komkali

MUMBAI: Pancham Nishad and Prithvi Theatre both active in promoting and developing the performing arts have come together to present Udayswar@Prithvi a concert of morning ragas of the second Prahar.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BARC week 12 does not favour the music channels

MUMBAI: In week 12, of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), Channels havread more

News
T-Series crosses 40 million subscribers; aims quality content

MUMBAI: It’s a big win for the music label T-Series as they have achieved a 40 mn subscriber baseread more

Press Releases
Danny Howard joins Annie Mac to co-host new Radio 1 concept, The Rave Lounge

MUMBAI: Danny Howard and Annie Mac have announced the launch of an exciting new concept for BBC read more

News
Except Delhi, all other cities remain unmoved in RAM week 10

MUMBAI: In last week’s RAM data Delhi was the only city to remain constant, but this week it turread more

Press Releases
'Local Brain' is the theme for the 2018 edition of the India Radio Forum

MUMBAI: India Radio Forum (IRF) - the annual event brings together radio and media industry playeread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group