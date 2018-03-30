'Gaanasaraswati in Retrospect' to pay tribute to Kishori Tai

MUMBAI: Sophisticated in thought and expression, Kishori Tai became an icon for purists. Her music continues to command a large following among music connoisseurs. Her serene, tranquil and contemplative music rested on an incredible intellect. Homage to this legendary icon will be paid by the loving family members through a musical program and a photo exhibition titled ‘Gaanasaraswati in Retrospect’.

There will be a vocal recital by Kishori Tai’s granddaughter Tejashree Amonkar and an Odissi dance performance by daughter in law Bharati Amonkar as a tribute to Kishori Tai. The photo exhibition will display a collection of rare photographs which will provide the visitors a glimpse into the musician’s life a befitting tribute to the legendary vocalist.

Event Flow:

1. Inauguration of the Exhibition

2."Swarartharamani"– Raagarasasiddhant book by Kishoritai Amonkar - Hindi version will be released at the hands of Veteran Theatre Artiste Vijaya Mehta (Theatre) at the mini auditorium on 4th floor.

3. Odissi dance tribute by Bharati Amonkar (Daughter in law of Kishori Tai).

4. Vocal Recital by Tejashree Amonkar (Grand Daughter of Kishori Tai)

5. A joint Tribute by Tejashree and Bharati Amonkar.

6. Photo Exhibition will shift to Terrace Gallery of Jehangir Art Gallery from the 5 to 10 April 2018. This will be open for public viewing between 11 am and 5 pm after which there will be a session on understanding Kishori Tai's book "Swarartharamani", these will include live demonstrations.

The sessions are mainly conceived for students and others interested in Understanding Indian Classical Music with a better, systematic approach. These sessions will be conducted daily (6 days, covering the entire book) by Tai's students, Nandini Bedekar and Tejashree Amonkar. The Gallery can only accommodate about 30 persons hence individuals wishing to attend will have to register on the first day 5 April 2018 at the venue for all six days.

The event will be held at Rangaswar, 4th floor, Y. B. Chavan Pratishthan, Nariman Point on 4 April 2018 at 6 pm.