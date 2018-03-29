RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  29 Mar 2018 13:53 |  By RnMTeam

Untold Festival completes their 2018 line-up

MUMBAI: Untold Festival in Cluj, Romania has completed their 2018 line up with some massive additions including Tiësto, The Chainsmokers, Jason Derulo, Paul Kalkbrenner, Jamie Jones and Seth Troxler.

The Chainsmokers will make their debut in Romania as have a large number of top-tier artists at Untold Festival over the years. Booking the Grammy-winning duo is another testament to Untold’s ambition of going where no other has gone before in their home country. The four-day festival’s level of production and booking strategy is unmatched by any other in the country except for possibly their own sister event Neversea, which takes place just a month prior to Untold.

Joining The Chainsmokers on the main stage are Tiësto, Afrojack, Alesso, Armin van Buuren, Bonobo, Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike, Diplo, Don Diablo, Jason Derulo, Kygo, Steve Aoki, The Asteroids Galaxy Tour and The Prodigy. A remarkable addition is American hit-maker Jason Derulo, who took promised his Romanian fans he’d return after performing at Neversea in 2017.

Apart from the main stage headliners, Untold will also play host to a line-up of underground talent. The Galaxy stage has performances scheduled by some of the leading names in the techno and house scene including Paul Kalkbrenner, Jamie Jones, Loco Dice, Nina Kraviz, Pan-Pot, Seth Troxler and Solomun.

Tags
Paul Kalkbrenner Jamie Jones Loco Dice Pan-Pot Afrojack Alesso Armin van Buuren Bonobo Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike Diplo Don Diablo Jason Derulo Kygo Steve Aoki Nina Kraviz Seth Troxler and Solomun The Chainsmokers on the main stage are Tiesto
Related news
Press Releases | 26 Mar 2018

Hardwell headlines ULTRA in a spectacular fashion

MUMBAI: As ULTRA continues to dominate the electronic music landscape globally, from Japan to Europe, it’s flagship event in downtown Miami continues to reign supreme with one headliner standing head and shoulders above the rest; Hardwell.

read more
Press Releases | 24 Mar 2018

Don Diablo launches 'FUTURE - Deluxe Edition' with new single 'Believe'

MUMBAI: Dutch hero Don Diablo recently dropped his second album, Future, to great acclaim. The eclectic blend of tracks featured a slew of stunning vocals, with styles ranging from future pop to future house, giving him his first iTunes Dance #1 and his first Billboard Dance Top 10.

read more
Press Releases | 20 Mar 2018

CID announces launch of new 'Bad For Me' EP

MUMBAI: New York producer CID has today unleashed his brand new Bad For Me EP coming through Don Diablo’s famed Hexagon’ label.

read more
Press Releases | 20 Mar 2018

Romanian Festival Neversea announces first names for 2018 edition

MUMBAI: Returning after an incredible 2017 edition that featured the likes of Jason Derulo, Rita Ora, Dua Lipa, Lost Frequencies, Afrojack and Tiësto and many more, Romania’s acclaimed Neversea festival returns with another massive line-up for this year’s edition.

read more
Press Releases | 10 Mar 2018

Ushuaïa Ibiza announces the return of Kygo for Summer 2018

MUMBAI: Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel has unveiled the next world-renowned DJ to grace their resident line-up will be none other than international sensation Kygo.

read more

RnM Biz

News
T-Series crosses 40 million subscribers; aims quality content

MUMBAI: It’s a big win for the music label T-Series as they have achieved a 40 mn subscriber baseread more

Press Releases
Danny Howard joins Annie Mac to co-host new Radio 1 concept, The Rave Lounge

MUMBAI: Danny Howard and Annie Mac have announced the launch of an exciting new concept for BBC read more

News
Except Delhi, all other cities remain unmoved in RAM week 10

MUMBAI: In last week’s RAM data Delhi was the only city to remain constant, but this week it turread more

Press Releases
'Local Brain' is the theme for the 2018 edition of the India Radio Forum

MUMBAI: India Radio Forum (IRF) - the annual event brings together radio and media industry playeread more

Press Releases
BIG FM pioneers digital-first programmatic solution

MUMBAI: BIG FM is planning to invest in a robust programmatic solution designed to enhance and cread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group