Press Release |  28 Mar 2018 19:06 |  By RnMTeam

Drake's 'God's Plan' tops Billboard

MUMBAI: Drake’s God’s Plan continues to rein Billboard Hot 100 chart for nine consecutive weeks. The track released on 16 February 2018 is the fifth track to spend its first nine weeks at No. 1 spot on Billboard Hot 100. 

The track is competing with Adele’s Hello with 10 weeks, Puff Daddy’s I’ll Be Missing You with 11 weeks, Elton John's Candle in the Wind 1997/Something About the Way You Look Tonight with 14 weeks and Mariah Carey's One Sweet Day with 16 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. 

The track is globally popular right now as Drake gave away his label’s $999,631.90 budget to those in need. The video sees the artist treating the ones in need with unlimited supermarket shopping, cash bundles, and luxury cars. He also presents cheques of huge amounts for charity and support groups. 

God’s Plan has broken the single-day streaming record on Spotify and first-day streaming record on Apple Music. The video has received over 278 million views on YouTube. Hot 100 for the 9th Week.

Check the song here –

