Press Release |  28 Mar 2018 19:09 |  By RnMTeam

Blinders channels the spirit of Japan in Ōkami

MUMBAI: The amazing Blinders returns to STMPD RCRDS after he ripped things up with his Snakecharmer track in late 2017 and also delivered a killer remix of Martin Garrix’s collaboration with David Guetta, So Far Away. Once again he’s shown his knack for creating cutting-edge dancefloor sounds.

The name and feel of the track was inspired by Blinders’ recent trip to Asia. The title means ‘wolf’ in Japanese and you can see why as soon as you take a listen to this wild, fierce track. Dramatic, cinematic Japanese percussion kicks off the track, building into a crazy tribal rhythm. The track then suddenly drops into a high-energy house track, pumping hard and packed with hard-edged riffs. Hip-hop vocal samples make it feel more intense still, with incredible levels of production making it a seriously powerful dancefloor track.

Polish artist Blinders has been making a big name for himself. He embodies the spirit of the new generation of producers and has toured and played at many major festivals and club shows around the world: the Americas, Asia and Europe. With previous releases on several labels for starters, Blinders comes with impressive pedigree.

 

