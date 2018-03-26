Snow Patrol premiere new single 'Don't Give In' via Bbc Radio 2

MUMBAI: Snow Patrol premiere Don’t Give In, the lead single from Wildness, their first record in seven years, via BBC Radio 2. The band conducted an in-studio interview with Jo Whiley, where she gave the song its first radio airplay. Said lead singer and songwriter, Gary Lightbody, about the song: “Don’t Give In was originally about a friend going through a tough time but the more I wrote into it I realisedit was about me and the struggle of making the album - which took five years and was not easy - coupled with the struggle with depression I’ve had since I was a kid, so it has become the talisman of the album. The song that became a self-fulfilling prophecy.” Snow Patrol concurrently debuted the music video for Don’t Give In.

Snow Patrol also announce underplay shows in London, New York City and Los Angeles in April and throughout Ireland and Northern Ireland in May (full dates below). Tickets for these dates will be available for fans who purchased Wildness via the Official Snow Patrol store prior to Tuesday, 27 March at 5 pm GMT. Remaining tickets will be available to the general public starting Friday, 30 March at 10 am local.

The band will release a special limited 10” of Don’t Give In backed with album track Life On Earth for Record Store Day on 21 April.

On 25 May, Snow Patrol will return with Wildness which finds the band searching for clarity, connection, and meaning, while staying true to the melodic songwriting prowess that brought them to prominence. Wildness taps into something raw and primitive. Lead-singer and songwriter Gary Lightbody says of the album: “There are many types of wildness, but I think it can be distilled into two: the wildness of the modern age, all it’s confusion, illogic and alienation and a more ancient wildness. Something primal, alive and beautiful that speaks to our true connectivity, our passion, our love, our communion with nature and each other. This is the kind of wildness the album is centered around. The loss of it. Trying to reconnect with it. To remember it.”

Since their 1998 debut, Songs for Polarbears, Snow Patrol have racked up an impressive number of critical and commercial accolades, including 15 million global album sales, 1+ billion global track streams, five UK Platinum Albums, and are Grammy, BRIT Award and Mercury Music Prize nominated. After their Fallen Empires tour ended in 2012, band members —which also include multi-instrumentalist Johnny McDaid, guitarist Nathan Connolly, bassist Paul Wilson, and drummer Jonny Quinn — decided to take a step back from the band, and focus on their own projects. Gary Lightbody continued his work with his Tired Pony side project with members of Belle and Sebastian, R.E.M, Reindeer Section and Fresh Young Fellows and moved to Los Angeles to begin writing songs for movies (including This Is How You Walk On for 2017’s Gifted), and doing a number of high-profile co-writes with Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, Biffy Clyro and One Direction. Taking this extended break from Snow Patrol proved to be a source of inspiration, and writing songs that were not pulled directly from his own psyche helped heal what Lightbody considered to be not so much writer’s block as life block.

It’s in this search for clarity and connection that these songs were written and refined. “I think it’s the first record I’ve ever written that I haven’t just asked a bunch of questions. I actually tried to figure out why I was unhappy, why I feel out of place, why I’m afraid,” says Lightbody. “There’s nothing really to protect myself for-- it’s all in the album. I want to remember.” This impulse was partially inspired by Lightbody’s father, who is suffering from dementia. “I think the album is defined by memory in a lot of ways,” says Lightbody, “including my father’s loss of memory.”

“Seamus Heaney, my favorite poet of all time, said at 71 that he was only discovering what some of his poetry means, and this is coming from a Nobel Prize-winning poet. It’s a great testament to inspiration,” says Lightbody.

“Sometimes it takes you five years to write the thing. Like now. And you know for sure when you finish an album like that, where you’ve poured over every detail and put every atom of yourself into it, everything makes sense and I bet you I’m never not proud of this record,” he further added.