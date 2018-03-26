First song from 'Aravindante Athidhikal' celebrates ten years of Shaan Rahman

MUMBAI: Muzik247 has released the first song from Sreenivasan - Vineeth Sreenivasan starrer Aravindante Athidhikal. Titled Kanne Thaai Malare, this Shaan Rahman composition is a very mellow track about the supreme love of mother. Rendered in the soulful voice of Vineeth Sreenivasan, the track's lyrics are penned by Harinarayanan B.K. The song also marks ten years of collaboration between Shaan Rahman and Vineeth Sreenivasan.

Click here to view the track:

Directed by M Mohanan, Aravindante Athidhikal stars Sreenivasan, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Nikhila Vimal, Aju Varghese, Salim Kumar, Urvashi, Santhi Krishna and KPAC Lalitha. The story is written by Rajesh Raghavan. Swaroop Philip has handled the cinematography where as the editing is done by Ranjan Abraham. The movie is produced by Pradeepkumar Pathiyara and Noble Babu Thomas under the banners of Pathiyara Entertainment Pvt Ltd and Big Bang Entertainments. Muzik247 is the official music label.