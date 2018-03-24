Don Diablo launches 'FUTURE - Deluxe Edition' with new single 'Believe'

MUMBAI: Dutch hero Don Diablo recently dropped his second album, Future, to great acclaim. The eclectic blend of tracks featured a slew of stunning vocals, with styles ranging from future pop to future house, giving him his first iTunes Dance #1 and his first Billboard Dance Top 10. Now comes news of the extended Deluxe Edition, and a very special bonus track that gets a full single release.

Believe is a collaboration with Ansel Elgort, whose previous association with Logic (You Can Count On Me), became a widely praised pop ballad reaching #3 in the US. The widely-acclaimed actor from New York who is also increasingly a producer and singer with a distinctive, passionate voice is rapidly gaining popularity with his powerful electronic pop sound, that lets his brooding voice shine. His collaboration with Don Diablo on Believe sees him supply a dramatic performance that feels like something from a rousing musical. Sonically, it’s a cinematic slice of electronic music, with big piano chords, coming across as a breath of fresh air in the current musical landscape.

As ever, Don Diablo shows he’s one of the best producers out there, keeping things interesting until the very end of the track with an array of different sounds supporting Elgort’s impassioned vocals. The Deluxe Edition also features two of his biggest previously released tracks, Momentum and Save A Little Love. The former is a bright, future house workout, while the latter has some intensely-uplifting piano house.

The duo is both passionate about their epic, widescreen creation, Believe and rightly so. Ansel says, “Don and I have been friends since 2013 and have always been big fans of each other. We’ve talked about collaborating since then.”

“When I met Ansel I knew he was a very talented actor but when I first heard him sing he totally blew my mind,” adds Don.

Explaining how the collaboration began, Ansel says, “Believe started as an instrumental that Don sent me in late 2015. I always loved it but wasn’t sure what to write to it that would be as epic as Don’s production. I was inspired by Freddie Mercury’s epic songwriting, something that could be an arena anthem but also holds a deeper meaning.”

Don, on the other hand, stated, “It took a while for us to finish the record but we wanted it to be something we both truly loved. After Ansel's vocals were recorded I got so inspired I ended up lifting the instrumental itself as well and I feel we both delivered a song that we can be proud of for years to come. “

The last year has been huge for Don Diablo, named 1001tracklists’ #2 Producer of the Year and currently sitting at #11 on DJ Mag Top 100 DJs Poll and #36 on the Billboard Dance 100, all following on from being named Beatport’s #1 Future House Producer the year before. Elgort’s profile in cinema continues to rise, starring in the acclaimed box office smash Baby Driver last year as well as featuring across the hugely popular Divergent series and of course The Fault In Our Stars before that. His upcoming projects include Billionaire Boys Club and The Goldfinch alongside Nicole Kidman.

Don Diablo has just completed a sold-out US tour and is currently on his huge ‘A Better Future Tour’ in support of the album, taking in 14 dates across Europe where he is playing for free to raise money for a cause close to his heart: KWF, the Dutch Cancer Society