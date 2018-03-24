Cuban music star Ludan takes on the world with new single 'Donde Estas'

MUMBAI: A household name in his native Cuba where he was a famous singer and TV personality, Ludan gave up everything to move to Miami and start over again, in the aim of conquering the global music industry. With this debut single Donde Estas, which exclusively premiered on Univision’s Despierta America, he shows that he is more than capable of doing just that.

A beautiful chime melody sets the track up before Ludan’s breathy, delicate vocal floats in. A classic Latin rhythm fires in when the beat drops, and the soaring chorus takes the track to a higher level. Beautiful harmonies add more layers of emotion to this yearning, passionate song.

Finally, a gorgeous guitar melody finishes off the track with more vocal harmonies, showing Ludan’s full range in all its glory. It’s the sound of contemporary Latin music at its finest: taking the best elements of modern production and marrying them to superb songwriting and sensual rhythm.

When Ludan moved to Miami, he found himself working menial jobs just to support himself while he found his feet and re-established himself in the wider music industry. Now with the backing of Scorpio Music — one of the world’s biggest independent labels — he looks set to become a worldwide star.

Ludan Donde Esta will be released on Friday, 23 March via Scorpio Music.