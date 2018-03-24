RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  24 Mar 2018 13:10 |  By RnMTeam

Cavego remixes Sonny Alven's 'Backseat Lovin'

MUMBAI: Upcoming Bergen-based producer Cavego has revealed his new remix of Sonny Alven’s Backseat Lovin.

Citing Justice, Daft Punk and Eric Prydz as influences, Cavego’s remix preserves the dreamy vocals of the original, whilst adding a retro-tinged, Nordic nu-disco flair to the production. It’s a tasteful new twist on an already successful original - since its release just under two months ago Sonny’s Backseat Lovin’ has already amassed nearly half a million streams on Spotify.

“I wrote Backseat Lovin' together with another songwriter in Stockholm,” says Sonny. “We wanted to create this slow and beautiful song, inspired by the mid 90's. It was just one of those perfect days in the studio, where everything worked out. I couldn't be happier with how it all came about.”

After amassing over 100M streams on Spotify alone thanks to his track California Girls which reached #1 on HypeMachine, Sonny is now crafting his productions in a new direction, in the vein of international electronic tastemaker acts such as HONNE, Filous, ODESZA, Two Feet and Astronomyy.

Tags
Cavego Sonny Alven Backseat Lovin Citing Justice Daft Punk Eric Prydz Spotify HypeMachine HONNE Filous ODESZA Two Feet Astronomyy
Related news
Press Releases | 15 Mar 2018

ZHU reveals 'My Life', a collaboration with Kevin Parker of Tame Impala

MUMBAI: After launching Spotify's Mint dance programming with his last EP, ZHU revealed My Life, a  stellar collaboration with Kevin Parker of Tame Impala.

read more
Press Releases | 10 Mar 2018

Ushuaïa Ibiza announces the return of Kygo for Summer 2018

MUMBAI: Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel has unveiled the next world-renowned DJ to grace their resident line-up will be none other than international sensation Kygo.

read more
Press Releases | 14 Feb 2018

Kasbo unveils new single 'Your Tempo'

MUMBAI: Your Tempo, the newest track by Swedish producer Kasbo, premiered earlier today on Billboard. The track marks the fourth single from his debut LP, Places We Don’t Know, out 23rd March via Foreign Family Collective/Counter Records.  Fans can preorder the album now.

read more
Press Releases | 02 Feb 2018

Dillon Francis' remix takes Indian pop to global stage

MUMBAI: Dillon Francis', a popular electronic artist, took on to giving the chart topping Bom Diggy a unique spin.

read more
Press Releases | 30 Jan 2018

Luvian unveils 'Bones' featuring Jack Hawitt

MUMBAI: Luvian unveils the stunning music video of his beautifully crafted single Bones featuring Jack Hawitt.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Reliance Jio buys stake in Saavn just ahead of Spotify's entry in Indian market

MUMBAI: With world’s largest streaming service, Spotify, announcing its entry in India this Apriread more

Press Releases
Radio City Freedom Awards 5.0 crowns the best of the indie talent at a dazzling grand finale night

MUMBAI: Radio City captivated Indie Music lovers at the grand finale of, ‘Jockey presents Radio Cread more

Press Releases
MY FM presents 'Inquilab Zindabad' on Bhagat Singh's death anniversary

MUMBAI: On the 87th death anniversary of Bhagat Singh today, MY FM is doing a special show dedicaread more

News
BARC Week 11: 9X Jalwa scales down

MUMBAI: In Week 11 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), 9XM slips dowread more

Press Releases
Radio Mirchi ranks as number 1 FM brand in IRS 2017

MUMBAI: As per the latest IRS data released recently, Radio Mirchi has once again emerged as theread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group